Dianne Briley Marlin, 85, of Cottontown, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was born on June 27, 1935, to the late Maynard Duel Briley and Edna Della Keith Briley.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marlin is preceded in death by: her husband, Bobby Marlin; son, Ricky Keith Marlin; and brother, Coy Briley.
Mrs. Marlin is survived by: her daughter, Denita (Irving) Boyce of Silver Point; son, Greg (Rhonda) Marlin of Greenbrier; grandchildren, Joshua Boyce of Indianapolis, Indiana, Daniel Boyce of Silver Point, Lindsey Marlin of Hendersonville, Rachel (Lucas) Lucna of Hendersonville; great-grandchildren, Caroline Boyce of Indianapolis, Isaac Boyce of Indianapolis; brother, Danny (T.C.) Briley of Gainesboro; sister, Jean (John) Burns of New Johnsonville; and sister-in-law, Judy Briley of New Deal.
Funeral service was held on Jan. 8 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Mike Brady and Tim Williams officiating. Visitation was held at Wilkinson & Wiseman on Jan. 7 and prior to the service on Jan. 8.
Interment was held in Old Brush Cemetery.
