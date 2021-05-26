Dianne Ruckle, 75, of Portland, went to sleep in Christ on May 9, 2021.
She was a dearly-loved wife, caring mother and grandmother, and a friend to all in her community.
She was deeply devoted and passionate about her friend, Jesus.
Dianne was born in 1945 to Cecil and Mabel Parker in Madison.
She spent many years growing up in Florida, and she completed her college studies at Southern Missionary College for nursing.
In 1961, she met Ralph Ruckle, and they wed in 1967, going on to have three children — Brian, Brent and Laurie. She was a nurse for many years and loved being a mother.
The family moved to Portland in 1976, where Ralph was a family practice physician for more than 40 years.Dianne helped in the office, was an infection-control nurse for Highland Hospital, worked for Sunbelt Home Health, and worked as a hospital chaplain.
She was an active member of the Highland Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Her passion was to share Jesus Christ to her family and friends through prayer ministries and through her involvement in the life of church.
She enjoyed walking in nature, cooking healthy food, and loved watching birds at her bird feeder.
She is survived by: her husband, Ralph Ruckle; sister Annette Wiles; brother David (Pamela) Parker; children Brian (Amber) Ruckle of Indianapolis, Indiana, Brent (Heidi) Ruckle of Georgetown, Indiana, Laurie (Eirik) Schlisner of Hampshire; and grandchildren, Golda, Lydia, Emma, Elena, Elijah, and Kathryn, and Aldrin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Parker, and mother, Mabel Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the Highland Elementary School Worthy Student Fund, which can be mailed to 234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland, Tennessee, 37148.
Burial was held at Old Brush Cemetery in Portland.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on May 30 at 2 p.m. at the Highland Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland was entrusted with the arrangements for the Ruckle family.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbertfuneral.com.
