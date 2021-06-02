Baseball has been a way of life for Portland High School baseball pitcher Tyler Dillard, and the recent graduate will continue to play the game he loves after signing a letter-of-intent with Volunteer State Community College on May 21, which occurred prior to the team’ awards ceremony.
Dillard received the team’s Cy Young Award at the awards ceremony and was voted 9-AAA All-District 9-AAA.
“I’ve been playing baseball ever since I could pick one up,” Dillard said.
Dillard’s decision to play for Volunteer State was not a difficult choice.
“I wanted to stay close to home,” Dillard said. “Volunteer State has been scouting me since the beginning of my senior year.”
After his junior season was cut short due to COVID, Dillard had a stellar senior season on the mound and at the plate as Portland went 14-18 and won a District 9-AAA Tournament contest before falling to Lebanon in an elimination game to end their campaign.
Dillard recorded 33 strikeouts and recorded seven in a 1-0 win over Hendersonville. He had six strikeouts in two other games.
Dillard had four hits and two runs batted contest in a win over Macon County.
Portland won six games in 2019 before more than doubling that total this spring.
Volunteer State’s new addition has plenty of good memories of his time at Portland and was appreciative of playing baseball for the Panthers as he developed.
“My favorite memory from high school was playing baseball with former player Triston Alford and upcoming senior Mason Elliott,” Dillard said. “Every pitch at PHS contributed because it set me up for more and more reps, and after each rep, I got better.”
Portland head coach Justin Martin was just as thankful for Dillard’s contribution to the team on and off the diamond.
“Tyler is a part of my first senior class here at Portland,” Martin said. “Tyler was our guy. Every time he went on the mound, we felt like we had a chance to win. He has been a hard worker for the last four years and has earned everything he’s gotten. He’s a great teammate and a great young man.”
Dillard hopes the underclassmen in the program carry confidence into the remainder of their careers.
“My advice for teammates would be to have confidence behind everything you do,” Dillard said. “Whether you are pitching, playing in the field, or at the plate, have confidence in everything you do.”
Dillard pointed to his parents, Joe and Shannon Dillard, as instrumental due to their support.
“They have played a big part in my success,” Dillard said. “They found my mentor, Jeff Coffee. I have been going to him since I was eight. My parents helped me in picking out which college to go to.”
Vol State concluded its 2021 season with a 21-25 season and competes in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association.
