The Portland Parks and Recreation Department had discussed and pondered creating a disc golf course in town for approximately 15 years.
However, nothing ever came to fruition until a company requested to host a disc golf tournament at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course in late February.
It was then that Portland Parks and Recreation Director Jamie White saw just how popular the sport was and that Portland needed to get in on that popularity soon.
“In late February of last winter, a company reached out to me wanting to do a disc golf tournament at Dogwood Hills,” White said. “During that time, 96 people signed up in two days. So, I knew instantly it was something we needed. I knew a lot of people were talking about it, but when I saw those numbers that fast, I was like, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that we needed to get this into Richland Park.”
This week, that idea became a reality as the city opened a nine-hole disc golf course in Richland Park, located between the mountain bike trail and spreading over near the baseball complex on the grounds.
H.B. Clark, which is based in Bowling Green, constructed the course for the city. The first hole is located at the mountain bike trail entrance.
Par on the nine-hole course is 29, with seven par-threes and two par-fours.
“We’ve been talking about it for about years,” White said. “I’ve tracked it down, and for about 15 years, we’ve been working on this project. Then, I reached out to H.B. Clark in Bowling Green, which has a good reputation. I spoke to a couple of other parks and recreation department directors, and I kept finding his name in our old notes too.
“I reached out to H.B. Clark. He came down and walked the course and laid out a competitive nine holes of disc golf, and soon coming will be an additional nine holes.”
White said that the best part of the course is that the costs were taken care of by utilizing some of the city’s impact fee money.
“We were fortunate enough that we used impact-fee money to finance this project,” White said. “It’s going to be right at $18,000, but it was 100% out of the impact fee.”
White said that the feedback just in the first couple of days has been all positive.
“It has been 100-% positive, and we’re seeing anywhere from the serious golfers with 40 discs to families play the course already,” White said. “And that’s what it was designed for. That’s what H.B. designed it for. It’s competitive, but there are holes out there that are good for the families.”
The popularity of disc golf has grown in part because it is a relatively inexpensive sport to play.
“It’s a sport that there’s no age limit,” White said. “It’s very inexpensive. You can get a starter kit for less than $30, and you can take it to any level you want. It’s just like regular golf. You can have the starter set or you can have the $1,500 set, but you can play this sport very inexpensively.”
There is already a tournament scheduled for the end of the month.
“H.B. Clark is going to be hosting a tournament here on Oct. 31,” White said. People can check our website out for more information on that.”
The parks department also has the sand volleyball court project still in the works. The court, which will be at Meadowbrook Park, is awaiting supplies for its completion.
“We’re still moving forward with the sand volleyball court at Meadowbrook,” White said. “We’re about a month or two away. That one is a timing issue. We’re just waiting on supplies.”
