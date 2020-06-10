The Portland High School athletic programs experienced the new normal … for now.
The Panthers athletic teams resumed practices last week, but it wasn’t quite business as usual.
“It was great to see them,” Portland football coach Greg Cavanah said. “The thing we have to work on … they’re used to giving each other high-fives. We’re constantly on them about that part.
“It was good to see them. We got to see them in the Zoom meetings we had in spring ball (a virtual spring practice that consisted of learning the playbook via five days of offensive focus and five days of defensive focus), but some of them don’t have (internet) access.”
The Panthers last practiced together on March 13.
“We maxed (lifted the greatest amount of weight they were capable of) that day,” Cavanah said. “We were making good progress. I was thinking that this could be the strongest football team I’ve put on the field at Portland High School.”
However, that training was derailed by the coronavirus-induced layoff.
“We’re more out of shape than we’ve ever been and further behind than we’ve ever been,” Cavanah said. “We’re in the worst shape we’ve ever been in, and it’s because we haven’t been together working. The kids understand that.
“We’ll discuss brining our kids in two hours early (in July) to do a mini-camp.”
The team met three times last week — on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. There were two sessions consisting of weightlifting and conditioning each day, with the upperclassmen coming in at 4 p.m. and the freshman working out at 6 p.m.
“It’s kind of given the freshman an idea of this is what the varsity does,” Cavanah said. “When we’re together, our kids understand that it’s time to work. It’s a learning process for the freshmen. They’re sore.”
There is 30 minutes built in between sessions for cleaning.
“We’re making sure everything is clean,” Cavanah said. “We clean the bathroom. Everything is wiped down.”
The Panthers are slowly building back to normal workouts, doing 65% of their max last week, 70% this week and 75% next week. That will lead up to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) two-week dead period, which consists of no activity for high-school sports teams from June 22 through July 5.
Portland had more than 80 players in attendance last week, and Cavanah is expecting the program to eventually have approximately 100 players.
“I think the time off made me reflect on how fortunate I am to have some good kids,” Cavanah said. “I have some good kids. They have enjoyed being back.”
Last week, the players were split up into groups of nine, which are accompanied by a coach. That coach took the players around to six different stations.
The group size has increased to 15 this week.
Players are required to answer a series of questions by the certified athletic trainer prior to the workouts. The players also have to remain in the parking lot until their coach calls for them, and there is no locker-room access.
Players must use hand sanitizer, and they were required to bring their own water.
“We’re cleaning as we go through,” Cavanah said. “It’s all safety. That’s quite understandable.
“Dr. (Del) Phillips (the Sumner County school superintendent) and Mr. (Mike) Brown (the county athletic director) are going to err on the side of safety for our kids. I’m ok with it. I sure don’t want to get a kid hurt.”
However, teams can’t do anything with a football yet due to the sharing of the ball.
“They’ve changed the social-distancing part, and until they change the six-foot part, the quarterback is going to touch the fullback when he hands off,” Cavanah said. “There’s going to be sweat on the ball. Until all that starts to loosens up, football is just a conditioning and studying game.”
July usually consists of a considerable amount of 7-on-7 activity as teams focus on their passing game and focus on defending the pass against other teams. Portland is slated to participate in 7-on-7 action against Franklin-Simpson (Kentucky) and Westmoreland on July 14 and then will participate in the Best of the West 7-on-7 from July 17-18 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
“It’s still on until the state tells us different,” Cavanah said. “It’s a guessing game.
“Basketball can afford to give everybody a ball. We can’t do that. We can’t take a snap and hand it off to a tailback or fullback.”
The Panther basketball programs are adhering to the same regulations.
“We have to watch space, distance,” Portland boys basketball coach Darryl Travis said. “We have to go through the protocal of their health before they come in, no locker rooms, no water fountains.
“It’s just individual drills. That’s about all we’re allowed to do at this time.”
Travis waited until Thursday to bring his players in for practice.
“I wanted to make sure had all my id’s dotted and t’s crossed,” Travis said. “A lot of feel people would feel like we should wait and go later. There’s nothing wrong with this if we do what we’re supposed to do. If we go in there and don’t follow protocol, it all falls apart. We’re going to be very careful.
“We can physically look at each other and get back to (being) that team again.”
The Panthers return two starters in guards Dawson Kennedy and Duncan Smallwood. Point guard Montez Bradley, guard Caeson Utley and forward Hunter Hicks are expected to play significant roles as well.
“We truly need it,” Travis said of returning to practice. “We lost a big portion of our team. We have a lot of kids with different roles and different things they’re going to have to do for us. We needed some time together this summer. It’s going to hurt us a little bit (being apart).”
Travis points out that his players have been limited in doing skill work since the last day of school in early March, due to the fact that there haven’t been any gymnasiums open for the players to utilize.
“They’ve been shooting some,” Travis said. “I have brothers who go to the park and shoot. Some have been mowing yards.
“As far as playing, the only ones I know have played much are brothers and things of that nature.”
However, Travis isn’t concerned about the players potentially not being in as good of shape as they normally are.
“If we’re fortunate enough to have our season, we’ve have plenty of time to gradually build back (into playing shape),” Travis said. “We have time to get them in shape if we get to go back to school in August.
“It’s just like (being away for the) dead period. Here’s the rules we have to work with. We’re going to do the best we can.”
Portland held multiple 75-minute sessions last Thursday as — just like football — groups were limited to 10 individuals, resulting in only 10 people in the school gymnasium at one time.
“I don’t know when we’ll get to do contact, but I’m hoping at some point (this summer), we’ll at least get to work on some team concepts,” Travis said.
