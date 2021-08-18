The chief medical officer at Sumner Regional Medical Center took to social media last week to decry the lack of hospital beds due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
On Aug. 12, Dr. Geoff Lifferth posted on Facebook that the previous week had been “one of the most exhausting and disheartening of my career.”
The post read, “The delta variant has burned through us with a ferocity that’s hard to describe. Six weeks ago there were 200 COVID patients in hospitals in Tennessee. Today, there are 2000. A 1000 prcent increase. In 6 weeks. It has overwhelmed tired doctors, nurses and healthcare systems that were already stretched thin.”
The post has been picked up and shared repeatedly on social media {and on local TV channels.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, on Aug. 10, there were just 138 intensive-care-unit beds (7% of capacity) and 1,187 regular beds (10%) available statewide.
The number of COVID hospitalizations has jumped in recent weeks and was at 2,078 in Tennessee as of Aug. 12, up from 580 on July 22. Sumner County reported 1,123 actives cases of COVID on Aug. 12.
The number of Tennesseans being vaccinated is also increasing, with 46.4% of the population having received at least one dose and 40% fully vaccinated, according to the department of health.
In Sumner County, 40.2% of the population is reported to have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 35.11 were reported as fully vaccinated.
“The vaccines? ... they’re good. No, they’re not perfect. And yes, we are seeing more breakthrough infections with the Delta variant. But there’s a reason 96% of physicians got it ... the risk/benefit analysis overwhelmingly favors the vaccines. Get one,” Lifferth’s post read.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.