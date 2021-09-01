Portland Police answered a domestic call and instead ended up making drug bust in an incident on Aug. 25 on Scattersville Road.
Officers responded to 183 Scattersville Road after a call that said Robert “Boo” Scharklet, 56, of that residence had a pistol in his possession and was shooting bullets into the air. While speaking to the caller, who identified herself as Scharklet’s wife, dispatch was able to hear over the phone shots being fired. She also advised that Scharklet was selling drugs and wanted the residence searched.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they went to a homemade shed that is attached to the residence. Several subjects were in the shed, and officers ordered them to exit the shed with their hands up. Scharklet was hesitant to comply with the order to come out with his hands up and appeared to be trying to hide items in the shed.
Scharklet was detained, and a meth pipe was removed from his person, according to the affidavit. Scharklet admitted that there were more pipes of a similar nature inside the residence.
As Scharklet was being frisked and being readied to be placed into a patrol car, an officer noticed a bag that contained 59 grams of marijuana. Also, a half gram of methamphetamine was found inside Scharklet’s wallet, along with two packs of rolling papers.
A search warrant was obtained, and officers found more drugs in and around the shed, another half gram of meth and four more grams of marijuana. Also, 16 Gabapentin pills and a digital scale was also found in the search.
Scharklet also had two active warrants for failure to appear in court and for a violation of probation.
He was arrested and charged with possession methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of a schedule V drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $70,000, and Scharklet is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 8 to answer to the charges.
