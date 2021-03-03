Donald Earl Davis, 87, of White House, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Davis was born in Portland to the late Fred Alton Davis and Mary Ellen Denning Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by: his wife, Peggy Ann Davis of White House; dughters, Connie (Rick) Dugan of White House, Lisa (Bobby) Harper of Portland; son, Donald “Stevie” (Janet) Davis of Hendersonville; brother, James A. (Gail) Davis of Portland; sister, Ann (William) Story of Largo, Florida; five grandchildren, Bo (Heather) Davis, Jason Davis, Trace Dugan, Matt Harper, Marianne Harper Mooneyhan; and five great-grandchildren, Rainey Davis, Hadleigh Davis, Evan Dugan, Brighton Harper and Cameron Mooneyhan.
A funeral service was held on Feb. 22 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with James A. Davis officiating.
Visitation was held on Feb. 21 and on Feb. 22 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was held at White House Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.