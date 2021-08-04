Donald Lee “Don” Drake, 71, of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away on July 24, 2021, at 10:04 p.m. at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A memorial service was held on Aug. 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Franklin. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Lee Eric Drake Donor Advisory Fund, P.O. Box 737, 810 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 42102, or the First Baptist Church Roof Fund, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky, 42134.
Don was born on July 9, 1950, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to the late Robert Drake and the late Jean (Meador) Drake.
He is also preceded in death by: a son, Eric Drake; his mother-in-law, Frances Collins; and father-in-law, William Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Collins Drake; one son, Ben Drake (Joanna) of Franklin; one grandson, Bennett Lee Drake; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Dixon; niece and nephew, Amy Dixon (Paul) Munch, Brandon (Emma) Dixon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy and Betsy Collins; three nieces, Lydia (Jesse) Moss, Sara (Jacob) Haywood, Rachel (Jon) Van Dyk; and nieces and nephew, Candie Huddleston, Stephanie Cornwell, Michael Cornwell; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Don was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin, earlier serving as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. Also, he had previously been a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Franklin, teaching and developing lessons and activities for the RA program involving boys in grades 1-6.
He was a 1968 graduate from Franklin-Simpson High School. During his high-school years, Don and a few friends formed a band called the Flames. They performed at Danes and various other locations.
He was a 1973 graduate of Western Kentucky University, obtaining a bachelor of science degree in engineering technology.
Don was self-employed before retirement. He owned and operated Drake and Son Plumbing and Heating for 50-plus years.
His hobbies were defined by his boys, whether it was basketball for Eric, hunting and fishing for Ben, and most recently, soccer for his grandson, Bennett.
Don loved being with Sandy, his wife, celebrating family traditions, entertaining at their home and spending time with their many friends, children’s friends, relatives and grandson’s dogs — Bodie, Lily and Chewy.
