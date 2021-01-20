Donald Lee Morris, 78, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021.
He was born on December 17, 1942, to the late Jessie and Viola (Groves) Morris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris is preceded in death by: his wife, Linda Lou Morris; sisters, Shirley Postan, Flossie Crow, Betty Brooks; and a brother, Russell Morris.
Mr. Morris is survived by: his children, Ronnie Morris of Portland, Danny (Tammy) Morris of Portland, Ricky Morris of Portland, David Morris of Portland; seven grandchildren, Crystal Morris, Josh Morris, Samantha Morris, Tiffany Morris, Dustin Morris, Kristen Morris, Erica Morris; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathleen Birdwell of Greenbrier, Linda Carol Pike of Portland; and a brother, J.C. Morris of Portland.
A funeral service was held on Jan. 10 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with John Watkins and Roger Schmidt officiating. Visitation was held at Wilkinson & Wiseman on Jan. 8, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 prior to the service time.
Interment was held at Halltown Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.