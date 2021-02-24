Donald Venton Sheumaker, Jr., 88, of Portland, returned to his Heavenly home on Feb. 11, 2021.
He was surrounded by his loving family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Sheumaker was born in Bloomfield, Iowa, the son of the late Donald Vinton Sheumaker, Sr., and Verna York Sheumaker.
Donald proudly served in the United States Air Force and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Army Occupation Medal (Germany). He served as the minister of music and youth at First Baptist Church in Portland.
Left to cherish his memory is: his wife of 59 years, Judith McKee Sheumaker; his sons, Donald Vinton “Donnie” (Rachelle) Sheumaker III, Jonathan David (Alicia) Sheumaker; his daughter Dawn Michelle (Bill) Robertson; his grandchildren, Bill (Hailey) Robertson, Jacob (Mallory) Robertson, Ethan Sheumaker, Carson Sheumaker, Samuel Sheumaker, Elsie Sheumaker, Anna Belle Sheumaker, Lucy Sheumaker and Micah Sheumaker.
The family has chosen cremation and is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Church & Chapel Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
