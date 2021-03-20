Doris Ann Winslow Culbreath, 64, of Portland, passed away on March 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on May 2, 1956, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late William Winslow and Lorraine Moeller Winslow.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Culbreath was preceded in death by her son, Robert Cleveland, and her brother, Russell Winslow.
Mrs. Culbreath is survived by: her husband, Kenneth Culbreath of Portland; children, Candace (Sean) Ruth of Portland, Aubrey (Jacob) Singelmann of Gallatin, Chelsea Culbreath of Nashville; grandchildren, Kiyah Carlson, Victoria McCullough, Xoee Ruth, Blake Webb, Izabella Singelmann, Noah Singelmann, Briella Singelmann; siblings, Loretta Chalfant of Roseville, California, William Winslow of Windsor Heights, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Doris was a faithful and devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed camping and being outdoors with nature. Doris also enjoyed gardening, plants, and watching the birds, turkey and deer out of her windows.
She was truly an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be sent to the Farmers Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.