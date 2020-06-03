Scott Steinbrecher is accustomed to having a full plate.
His work load will increase as he was recently named the head softball coach at Portland High School.
“I’m pumped,” the 38-year-old Steinbrecher said. “Challenge is a great word. You teach the kids. If you’re not getting better mentally and are not challenging yourself, you’re not getting better. Any time I get to challenge myself in anything I do, that’s fun. Knowing it’s another challenge is real exciting for me.”
Steinbrecher succeeds Vanessa Tomlinson, who recently resigned after 10 years at the helm of the program.
Steinbrecher is also the head coach of the Lady Panther girls basketball program.
“When I took the job, I was a little terrified,” Steinbrecher said. “Here’s a middle-school basketball coach with a baseball background. The culture of the school and administration makes it a great place to work. Building a basketball program has been a blast and a roller-coaster of emotions.
“It’s different in high school, but it’s been good. I’ve loved it enough to where I don’t plan on leaving. It’s a great place to work.”
Steinbrecher was the head coach of both the girls and boys basketball programs at Portland East Middle School prior to moving to Portland High.
“I don’t do anything halfway,” Steinbrecher said. “I’m not saying I’m the best, but I only know to do it to the best of my ability.
“It was, ‘Can I do that?’ I have the support structure I need to help me get through that. So, I didn’t have that reservation … but it is a load (of responsibilities).”
Steinbrecher helped the girls basketball program to increased success last season, improving from 5-23 in 2018-19 to 12-19 in 2019-20.
“The kids have bought in,” Steinbrecher said. “They’re seeing some success. They’re seeing improvement. They’re becoming great kids and good leaders and are enjoying the game. It’s been good. It’s a great place to be.”
Steinbrecher will rely on some of those basketball players on the softball diamond as well.
“That was one of the big draws, knowing the dual-sport athletes,” Steinbrecher said. “They know what I’m like as a head coach. They know what I expect. They know what I want. The girls who have been there are great kids.”
Steinbrecher was a shortstop and pitcher at Nashville’s Overton High School, but he only pitched in collegiate stops at Aquinas College, Rend Lake (Indiana) College and Austin Peay State University.
He’s served as an assistant coach for the Lady Panther softball program for the last two seasons, with last season ending after one week of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew going into it that there would be some difference, but it’s still a diamond sport,” Steinbrecher said. “You still have to hit the ball, still have to field it, still have to throw it. Even pitching, it’s totally different mechanics, but you still have to pitch.
“I like coaching girls sports. Softball is a quicker game. It’s fast-paced. I love the game. Every bit of it translates. That part shocked me … the parallels.”
Six starters graduated from this spring’s squad, including pitcher Mac Fitzgerald (a Tennessee Tech University signee and the 2019 Sumner County Player of the Year) and pitcher Samantha Alda-Catherine (who signed with the University of the South).
That will leave three starters returning — senior catcher Lillie Whitehead, sophomore centerfielder Jama Hoffman and sophomore shortstop/third baseman Shelby Richards.
“I know what I’m getting into,” Steinbrecher said. “It makes it a lot easier. I have great kids. I’m bringing leaders from basketball (to softball with Whitefield, junior Kayla Wasilko and sophomore Katie McCloud).”
After doing so at Portland East, Steinbrecher — who is a physical-education instructor at Portland High — will be again be the head coach of two programs.
“The last two years have been rejuvenating,” Steinbrecher said. “So, I feel like I can go after it.”
There will be overlap with basketball season and softball’s preseason. Therefore, Steinbrecher expects to rely upon the assistance of long-time softball assistant coach Joanne Keith and the self-motivation of the softball players until basketball season concludes.
“If you don’t prepare, you prepare to fail,” Steinbrecher said. “The transition period in January and February is about the work we do this summer. I have to lean a lot on my assistants, but they need a plan and a structure. As long as you have that in place and have that structure, then you’re okay. The plan has to be in place by October. If I’m trying to do softball in January, it’s not fair to basketball. I have to have all my ducks in a row.
“The kids have to have a work ethic on their own. I need at least a good week or two in July to teach them what they need to be doing. It comes down to a lot of discipline from your team too.”
During Steinbrecher’s first season as a softball assistant coach, the Portland softball program won more than 20 games, including victories over perennial powers Beech and Mt. Juliet.
Two year earlier (in 2017), the Lady Panthers reached the regional tournament for the first time in Class AAA by placing second in the District 9-AAA Tournament.
“I got to see what success looked like and what winning softball looked like,” Steinbrecher said. “Vanessa won a lot of games. Trying to replicate that is going to be tough. It’s exciting, and hopefully, the kids are excited to work.”
