Doxey’s expectations for the 2023 campaign are high for the Panthers.

After finishing with a 21-7 record in 2022 and reaching the winners’ bracket final of the district tournament, the Portland baseball team has high hopes of advancing further in post season play.
New coach Seth Doxey was an assistant on last year’s team and took over the reins after Scott Steinbrecher resigned after last season and was a part of the 21-win campaign as an assistant.
The transition has been easy according to Doxey.
“Coach Stein ran a tight ship,” Doxey remarked recently. “He put discipline as a high priority and that has made the transition easier. He’s still mentoring me through the beginning of my first year. This season, we are going to focus on a high amount of reps during practice, teach some of the finer points of the game, and then roll the baseball out and play.”
Despite losing several key players from the team to graduation, Doxey is optimistic about the Panthers chances in 2023.
“I think it could be an interesting season for us,” Doxey said last week. “We have been preaching May 26th. That is the day of the state championship game. A lot of things will have to go our way, but I have told the keys to trust the process.”
Six of the probable eight starters are back including District 9-AAA co-player of the year Cullen Box. Joining Box is Rhett Hicks at third base, Chase Runyon lining up at shortstop, and Luke Newton holding down the first base. Vinny Parker mans the left field position, and Garrett Stubblefield joins Parker in the outfield in center.
“I think our defense is going to be fun to watch this year,” Doxey remarked. “We have a stellar outfield with four guys sharing the duties in some form with Vinny, Garrett, Easton Duffy, and Jay Guthrie. With some combination of those guys, not many baseballs will fall in the outfield. Those guys pride themselves in going and getting fly balls. Some of the balls they go and get are college level plays.”
The infield will also be strong with Box the field general at catcher.
“Cullen is going to have a great season because of his work ethic,” Doxey remarked about the UT Martin commitment “He’s going to do Cullen things. He is going to come up in big spots throughout the year and just like any high-level athlete, he will succeed and he will fail.”
Runyon is back after having a standout basketball season. Just a junior, Runyon was an all-district and all district tournament selection in 2022. Hicks mans the hot corner and was named Rookie of the year in 2022.
“Rhett and Chase are going to make some plays that will wow the crowd this year,” Doxey explained. “Tanner White and Newton are the lunch pail guys you need. They are going to show up and work.”
Portland will have to replace Hunter Richards on the mound this spring. Doxey has several reliable arms ready to step up and give quality innings.
“Hunter was a competitor and wouldn’t let anyone beat him,” Doxey acknowledged. “We are looking for Garrett, Vinny, Luke, Rylan Brown, Matthew Meadors and a few other guys to step up. I
really would like to keep Cullen behind the plate. But he is a dog on the mound. So, if we need Cullen to throw, he will thrive.”
Offensively, the Panthers will manufacture runs in 2023 and will need to play solid defense and put the baseball in play to be successful.
“I know that is a cliche, but that is how we will be successful,” Doxey said. “We have been preaching to our hitters about their approach as we hit every day. We are trying to inform them and give them drills that best fit their style of hitting. No two hitters are the same and their approaches should match their swing styles.”
Doxey’s expectations for the 2023 campaign are high for the Panthers.
“I feel that if we can play our game, we can compete with anyone we play,” Doxey stated. “We have a pretty tough non-district schedule, and our district is going to be tough as well. Greenbrier is ranked seventh in the 3-AAA TBCA preseason polls and Montgomery Central went to the state last year. Liberty Creek, White House, and Creekwood won’t be easy wins either. We are going to be challenged every time we step between the white lines. Each team is well-coached with some really good players.”
The remaining members of the team include Korbin Bray, Ashton Darnell, Christian Slusher, Bryson Stout, Zach Langford, Chance Spears, Chris Carlton, Tristan Calvert, Braden Callis, Trevor Carlton, Carson Groves, Scotty Jones, James Key, Cayden Lane, Jesiah Scharklet, and J.J. Shrum.
