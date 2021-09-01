Dr. Frank Thomas Bunch, 63, of Fairhope, Alabama, was called home by our gracious Father and embraced in the arms of Jesus on Aug. 14, 2021, in the same hospital where he completed his fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology, Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Frank was born in Cookville on Jan. 24, 1958, to Frank E. (Jack) and Mary (Arnold) Bunch, and grew up in Portland, with his three sisters, Jackie, Betsy and Ginger. The four siblings created so many wonderful stories together, stories that spark beautiful laughter.
During his high-school years, Frank was a 1975 first team all-state offensive lineman and was selected to play in the East-West All-Star Game.
He graduated from Portland High School in 1976 as a successful football player whose talents and passion for the sport significantly contributed and paved the way to his higher education. His jersey number was 74.
Frank played offensive line during his college years at Northwest Mississippi Junior College in Senatobia, Mississippi, from 1976 until 1979. Tennessee Technological University then recruited him to play offensive line in Cookville from 1979 until 1981. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a master of science degree and a bachelor of science degree.
After receiving his master’s degree, Frank began his journey pursuing his dreams of becoming a physician. He earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville.
Venturing from Tennessee to Alabama, Frank completed his medical residency as chief resident at the University of South Alabama (USA) Medical Center in Mobile. While completing his internal medicine internship at USA, Frank met his future wife, Mary Eveland, soon-to-be Mary Bunch.
Mary, at the time a flight nurse working at USA, recalls meeting a determined individual. Frank later swept Mary off her feet as she overheard a man on the opposing side of a patient privacy curtain who exemplified an immense amount of kindness, courtesy, compassion and care during a conversation with a patient. As she took a peek to see who this remarkable man was, it was Frank.
The passing of Frank devastated so many as he touched hundreds of lives through his medical practice, mentorship qualities and friendship. The masses describe him as a brilliant cardiologist and an even better man who saved so many, whether in the cath lab or when crossing paths with others. It was his unconditional love that spoke amazing grace to a multitude of people.
Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, now known as Ochsner Medical Center, is where Frank completed his fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology. It is also the place of Frank’s last breath, surrounded by so much love, where he left his body on earth to meet Jesus face to face.
Dr. Frank T. Bunch was a partner with Cardiology Associates and specialized in clinical and interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular intervention. He was a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. The beloved doctor received certifications in both Subspecialty Board in Cardiovascular Disease and American Board of Internal Medicine and was a chairman of New Cardiovascular Horizons.
Frank lived life to the fullest. Any individual who was blessed enough to know him left his presence with a Frank story, and each one of them giving greater insight into the incredible amount of care he had for every human life. When he was not rounding his way through the hospital, Frank loved to fish, hunt, eat sardines out of the can, help others solve problems, support dreamers and good-doers like him, take walks along the beach, work on his truck radio, encourage anyone who would let him, share bear hugs, teach life lessons, talk to his father on the phone, tune into ESPN and cheer on the Tennessee Volunteers, hang out with his two pot-bellied pigs, chickens, and dogs, drink coffee, play the guitar, watch the sunset, hold his wife, dwell in the presence of family, be an astounding son, brother, husband, father, uncle, doctor, friend, and mentor, and spend time learning about and talking to our Heavenly Father.
Frank was preceded in death by: his father, Frank E. (Jack) Bunch; mother, Mary (Arnold) Bunch; father-in-law, Roy Eveland; mother-in-law, Barbra (Davis) Eveland; maternal grandparents, Warden and Mary Opal (Thomas) Arnold; paternal grandparents, Frank E. and Eva Elizabeth (Morris) Bunch; and daughter, Grace Lynn Bunch.
He is survived by: his wife and best friend of 33 years, Mary (Eveland) Bunch; his children Justin Bunch, Jessica Bunch; his son-in-law, Conner Brown; his sisters, Jackie (Ken) Wilber, Betsy (Gary) Napier, Ginger (Danny) Key; his brothers-in-law, Jim (late Brenda) Eveland, John Eveland; his sisters-in-law, Cathy Little, Georgia Edmiston; his nieces, Sabrina Wilber, Julia Napier, Kimberly Little; his nephews, Matthew (Alison) Wilber, Jared (Hanna) Wilber, Trent (Jennifer) Napier, Drew (Jordan) Napier, Rex Little, Jr., Stefan Gislason; his great nieces and nephews, Darby Wilber, Hope Wilber, Vaeda Napier, Will Napier, Wyatt Napier, Weston Napier; his aunts and uncles, Joseph Franklin (Betty) Arnold, Carolyn Cooley, the late Thomas Warden (Rachel) Arnold, Nicholas Morris and (the late Wilese) Bunch, Rebecca Ann (Becky), Jolly McKenzie; cousins, Nicole (Snorri) Gislason, the late Brian Bunch; and his beloved four-legged children, Sheila, Sassy, Lorna and the rest of the farm.
Visitation and a celebration of life was held on Aug. 28 at Mars Hill Church in Fairhope.
In lieu of flowers, individuals can consider donating to the Women’s Care Medical Center, P.O. Box 1610, Robertsdale, Alabama, 36567, in honor of Frank.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory
in Fairhope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.