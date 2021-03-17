Jessie Burke adores cute towns.
She’s on board with cute clothes too.
Burke will be attempting to bring both together in the coming weeks as she unveils Draper Buttercup in Portland.
“Portland reminds me of the Gilmore Girls and Hallmark,” Burke said. “It’s a little town with a big heart. Everybody knows everybody. The mayor (Mike Callis) is involved in everything. You could be talking to a farmer in the morning and this afternoon be talking to a county music star. It’s really cute.”
Burke hails from Cromwell, Kentucky — which is located in Western Kentucky — but has lived in various parts of the United States.
“We were a military family,” Burke said. “We came from Colorado.
“Gallatin is cute, and Hendersonville is cute … but they’re almost too much. It’s like the overflow from Nashville has gone in. I’ve been away for 20 years (from Western Kentucky). It’s just so quaint and quiet (in Portland), and you’re right next to everything … but you’re not. You’ve found a town where you can ride your ride.”
She was familiarized with Portland due to working as a substitute teacher at Portland High School since 2019.
“I am a teacher for Sumner County,” Burke said. “I’ve subbed out there. So, that’s how Portland came about. You start to know parents through kids.”
Draper Buttercup is expected to soon open in the Strawberry Station building, located at 124 Main Street in Portland. Strawberry Station houses a variety of shops.
“A draper is somebody who dresses somebody, and buttercups are beautiful flowers,” Burke said. “So, we thought that was cute.”
Draper Buttercup is a clothing boutique that will occupy the space that formerly housed the Vault, which sold custom jewelry and offered jewelry repair.
“We’re really excited,” Burke said. “We’re enthralled to be getting this opportunity to be in the little town of Portland. They’re all so sweet and welcoming.”
The other half of the “we” is Burke’s 23-year-old daughter and the co-owner of Draper Buttercup, Tessa Odle.
“We can’t shop at the same place,” Burke said. “There’s not places like that. There’s nothing for women to wear. It’s all uncomfortable. It’s not cute. I want to be cute.”
Burke says that the shop — which is expected to open in early April — will feature attire for women ranging from age 19 to 50.
“There’s not clothes for women my age,” Burke said. “Either you’re a high-schooler or a grandmother. For those women who grew up in the 90s, there’s nothing there.
“So, I was like, what if I just did it myself? So, that’s what we’re doing. So, I could shop there and my daughter.”
Draper Buttercup opened online (draperbuttercup.com) on Jan. 30.
“I can’t go into Old Navy and shop,” the 42-year-old Burke said. “I’m too old for that, and it’s just a bunch of square T-shirts. I want to pay for a T-shirt that will last. We have leggings with pockets in them. Women’s clothing never has pockets.
“I want to be where I can get up and go out with my girlfriends and have brunch, and I can come home and sit in the floor and be comfortable with the same clothes on. That’s what we’re trying to offer. It’s southern-comfort clothing.”
This is Burke and Odle’s first journey into the world of retail.
“It’s a new normal (for us),” Burke said. “We’re pretty quick to learn. We listen to those people who have done this before. We have mentors who we listen to.
“It’s liberating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.