Drew Jennings has stepped into the role of Portland’s vice mayor after being elected to the position by the board of aldermen.
At the Dec. 7 council meeting, Jennings was the unanimous choice to serve as vice mayor. Jennings replaces John Kerley, who elected not to run for re-election as alderman this year.
“It was an honor to be appointed to the position of vice mayor by my peers on the council,” Jennings said.
The vice mayor is charged with fulfilling all duties of Portland’s mayor should he/she be unable to discharge their duties for any reason.
Jennings, who works as an assistant vice president/commercial lender at the Farmers Bank, has served as an alderman since 2014, when he was appointed to fill a vacant seat. He was elected to full terms in 2014 and 2016 and will next be up for election in 2022.
Alderman Brian Woodall made the nomination of Jennings for the position.
“Drew has been on the council for a few years now, and we appreciate him and his service,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said during the meeting.
Jennings said the challenges of managing the growth of Portland was one of the biggest issues he sees facing the council in the immediate future.
“Portland is still seeing exponential growth, and serving through this growth can be exciting and challenging at times,” Jennings said. “But I really do enjoy the honor of being a city councilman and now vice mayor.”
