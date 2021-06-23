Last week, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office released the results of autopsies performed on two individuals who were found dead at a Butler Road residence in Portland back in February.
On Feb. 9, sheriff’s deputies found three people in the house, two of whom were deceased, after a probation officer who was making a home visit observed what was described as “an obvious medical emergency.”
Due to the fact that preliminary results from the medical examiner did not revel an apparent cause of death, autopsies were requested.
There were no clues to indicate foul play.
According to reports released last week from the state medical examiner, Tracye Bryant, the program director for Recovery Court of Sumner County, found two cars in the driveway, and the door was locked. She looked in a window and saw a 3-year-old girl running around, a 15-month-old infant — Nicholas Crowder — in a car seat, and 32-year-old Tiffany Spears laying in the bathroom floor, prompting her to call 911.
When medical personnel arrived, they entered through the front door and saw the house in disarray.
The infant was cold to the touch, with his eyes sunk back in his head and stiff, though there were no signs of trauma.
It appeared as if the 3-year-old had been trying to take care of the infant for several days as food was found nearby.
Spears — who was believed to have had a history of drug abuse according to the report — was laying face down and was cold to the touch, with blood coming from her nose and mouth. According to the medical examiner’s report, it appeared as if she had been dead for several days.
The 3-year-old was transported to an area hospital.
The initial investigation revealed that no one had spoken with Spears since approximately Feb. 5, with a neighbor last seeing her on that date.
While officials did not initially report finding evidence to indicate that drugs could have been a contributing factor, the results of the autopsies revealed that the cause of death for Spears was a drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The autopsy on Crowder revealed that he died due to starvation and hypertonic dehydration.
Both deaths were ruled as accidental.
