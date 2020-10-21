CAMDEN — The Portland High School volleyball team has traversed through the postseason in a similar fashion over the course of the past seven years.
However, the Lady Panthers’ campaign came to a conclusion earlier than normal last week, suffering a 22-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21 loss to Creek Wood in a Region 6-AA Tournament semifinal match that was played at Camden High School.
“Everybody has elimination games,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “It’s how you perform in those elimination games. Tonight, we didn’t get it done in an elimination game.”
The Lady Panthers had won in the regional semifinal round in each of the previous seven seasons, resulting in seven consecutive sectional appearances.
Portland reached the state tournament from 2017-19, winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 before finishing as the state runner-up to Nolensville a year ago.
“There’s expectations,” Lesemann said. “We played our best matches the last week of the (regular) season. I kept waiting to see that team, but we didn’t play well in the district tournament. We didn’t play well again tonight.
“If we see that team (that played well late in the regular season), we have a chance to go to the state tournament.”
Lady Panther senior middle hitter Savanah Pippin provided two kills early on as her squad jumped out to a 5-1 lead.
The Lady Red Hawks pulled even at 16, but back-to-back kills form Pippin and sophomore Emma High was followed by a block from junior Rayleigh Hester. That gave Portland a 19-16 lead.
High won three of her squad’s final six points in the opening game with kills.
In game two, Creek Wood gradually surged out to a 17-11 lead.
“We didn’t pass well on serve receive,” Lesemann said. “That was our biggest issue. We couldn’t get a pass to (the) target. When you can’t do that, you can’t win.”
Pippin’s play at the net helped her squad pull back to within a point at 22-21.
Then, High produced three consecutive kills to give her squad a 25-24 lead, but two Portland hitting errors were sandwiched around a service winner from Katie Bowers, allowing the Lady Red Hawks to tie the match at 1-game each.
The third game was tied numerous times, lastly at 21-21 following a kill from Creek Wood’s Tahlor Jackson.
The Lady Red Hawks actually won the final five points, with the game ending on Jackson’s ace.
Grace Tucker’s kill helped the Lady Panthers open up the fourth game with a 3-0 lead.
However, Creek Wood battled back as game four was tied at 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.
“As hard as we would try, we could not get it turned around,” Lesemann said. “We’d get going for a point or two, and we’d make a silly mistake … or they’d make a good play.
“We didn’t play our best game. It’s things we didn’t do that we should be able to control, but they are a good team. They didn’t let balls hit the floor.”
The Lady Red Hawks — who finished as the District 12-AA Tournament runner-up to Camden — took advantage of two consecutive Portland errors to surge in front, and Creek’s Wood’s Trista Jackson eventually ended the match with a kill.
The Lady Panthers lose five seniors — Pippin, Qierra Gregory, Ashton Hoffman, Jordyn Latimer and Lauryn Waldron.
Over their careers, they have helped the program to four district tournament championships, four regional titles and a combined record of 153-29
“We had a good year,” Lesemann said. “I’m proud to be here, but (losing) is obviously not what we wanted to happen.”
Creek Wood suffered a five-game loss to Macon County in the championship match later that evening, but the Lady Red Hawks ended their season with a three-game loss at Nolensville in one of the eight Class AA sectional matches played last Thursday.
