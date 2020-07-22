Early voting began Friday for the Aug. 6 election with most local seats uncontested.
Glen Gregory is unopposed in seeking another term representing the Portland area on the Sumner County School Board. Gregory has held the seat from District 10 for 14 years.
School Board Districts 2 (Tim Brewer, unopposed), 4 (Sarah Andrews, unopposed), 6 (Betsy Hawkins, Ginny Hall Plunkett) and 8 (Kyle Robinson, Ted Wise) will also be on the ballot.
State Sen. Ferrell Haile (District 18) and State Rep. William Lamberth (District 44) are unopposed in their respective primaries and in the November general election. Also representing parts of Sumner County are Terri Lynn Weaver (District 40) and Johnny Garrett (District 45), who are likewise unopposed in both elections.
Sumner County Assessor of Property John C. Isbell is also unopposed for reelection.
U.S. Rep. John Rose, who was elected to represent Tennessee’s Sixth District in 2018, in unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Democratic candidate Christopher Finley, who is also unopposed in his primary.
The most contested race is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, where 15 candidates are vying to try for the seat currently held by Lamar Alexander, who is retiring after three terms. Five Democrats are seeking their party’s respective nod for the same office.
Early voting will be held through Aug. 1 and is only taking place at the Sumner County Board of Education building in Gallatin. The state is not allowing satellite voting locations for early voting this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
For more information, call 615-452-1456 or visit votesumnertn.org.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
