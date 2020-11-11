A coach never knows what to expect when their team takes to the hardwood for the first time.
That was the case last Thursday in the Portland East Middle School boys basketball team’s 52-22 loss to visiting Macon County.
First-year coach Mike Hollingsworth saw his team tied with the Tigers at 8-8 with 4:11 left in the first half.
However, Macon County went on a 13-2 run before intermission to build a 21-10 advantage and coasted to the win.
“I never really thought we would play like that,” Hollingsworth said. “We looked like we hadn’t played in months.
“Macon County is very fast and played hard and punched us in the mouth, and once they got going, we had no answer. They blew right past us.”
The Panthers led 2-0 and 4-3 in the opening period before a 5-0 run by the visitors pushed Macon County out to an 8-4 lead.
Maxwell Moore and Carson Dismang both converted on an offensive putback to tie the game at 8, but the Tigers, behind seven points from John Krantz, built a 11-point halftime lead (21-10) on the strength of a 13-2 run.
Portland East scored ten points in the third quarter as Dismang contributed six, and Moore and Williams each had two. Macon County got six points each from Brody Frye and Zack Borders as the Tigers continued to extend their lead, building a 38-20 edge after three periods of action.
The Panthers went scoreless in the fourth quarter until Zach Langford connected for a field goal late in the contest. Macon County added 14 unanswered points to their final total.
“We made 25 to 30 turnovers, and Macon County hit every shot within four of five feet of the basket,” Hollingsworth said. “We were not ready for that type of team. We’ll get back to it tomorrow (in practice). We have three games this week.”
Dismang finished with 10 points to top the Panthers in scoring, while Moore netted six. Langford, Williams and Skylar Hicks all scored two points.
The Tigers placed two in double figures, with Krantz contributing 13 and Zack Borders adding 10. Frye and Gabe Borders each scored nine. Matthew Wheeley and Braylon Flowers tallied three each, and Hayes Polston and Nolan Kelly recorded two points each. Cason Gregory rounding out the scoring with one point.
