Portland East opened their 2021-22 season by defeating Merrol Hyde 33-18 on Nov. 1. The Panthers led 8-6 after one quarter of action and extended that advantage to 18-11 at intermission.
Portland East led 24-13 after three periods of play and coasted to the 15-point margin of victory.
Ladarius Leduc led the effort with 12 points while Jesiah Scharklet netted 11 and Quenten Totten had five. Wyatt Napier and Eli Baird each tallied two and Scotty Jones had one.
Portland East dropped a 35-26 decision to Westmoreland. The Panthers fell behind 10-7 and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 21-10. A 11-6 run by Portland East narrowed the gap to six, 27-21 heading in the final six minutes of action.
Scharklet reached double figures with 10 points with Zane Williams and Elijah Sydnor each contributing three. Totten and Eli Baird rounded out the scoring with two each.
