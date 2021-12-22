The Portland East Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Greenbrier last Monday by a 33-30 margin. The Panthers jumped out to a first quarter lead but were outscored 13-3 in the second period to trail 18-16.
Greenbrier extended its’ lead to five, 26-21 after three periods of action and both teams battled over the next period before Portland’s Brogan High tied the game at 30-30 on a three-point bucket.
In the overtime frame, the Purple missed a pair of foul shots and several a field goal attempts while Greenbrier scored on a putback with 15 second remaining. A last-second field goal attempt by the Panthers was rebounded by the Bobcats to seal the win.
“We came our firing in the first quarter, but really cooled off during the middle of the game,” Portland East coach Mike Hollingsworth noted. “We showed fight in the end to send it into overtime. We just couldn’t continue to hit shots. I was proud of the way they stayed in the game after falling behind. We have improved a great deal over the last couple of weeks and played great at time. We can’t seem to put four quarters together.”
Ladarius Leduc reached double figures for the Panthers with 10 points that included two three-point buckets. Elijah Sydnor and Brogan High each tallied seven, Quenten Totten had three, Wyatt Napier netted two, and Eli Baird contributed one.
(0) comments
