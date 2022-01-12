The Portland East boys dropped their regular season finale with a 36-28 loss to Shafer last Tuesday.
The Panthers were scheduled to play in the county tournament this week.
“We played very well for most of the game,” Coach Mike Hollingsworth pointed out. “We just couldn’t pull ahead while we were trading baskets in the second half.”
Both teams battled hard with neither having more than a four-point advantage. But turnovers by the Purple on four straight possessions put the game out of reach.
“Shafer made their free throws late, and we missed our last few attempts from behind the arc,” Hollingsworth said. “I was very pleased with the way we played, but once again we were outsized as Shafer scored just about all of their baskets from inside the paint. Our leading scorer, Quenten Totten, was shut down as they were keying on him the entire game.”
Ladarius Leduc reached double figures for the Panthers with 10 points while Wyatt Napier added eight. Scotty Jones had five and Eli Board finished with three.
Hawkins 46, East 30
The Portland East boys saw their season come to an end with a 46-30 loss to Hawkins in a play-in contest at the county tournament Saturday.
“We played pretty good but couldn’t seem to get close enough to give them a threat,” Coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “They pulled away late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.”
Quenten Totten led the effort with 10points while Eli Baird and Ladarius Leduc followed with five apiece. Wyatt Napier and Elijah Sydnor contributed four each and Zane Williams added two.
“I told the team after the game that I was proud of the way they carried themselves throughout the season as it didn’t go as well as we would’ve like,” Hollingsworth remarked. “The players agreed that we definitely improved over the course of the second half of the season. We competed and were in the game in several different contests. I wish these guys the best as they move to high school.”
