The visiting Portland East Middle School boys basketball team posted a 40-24 win over cross-town rival Portland West last Tuesday night to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in division play.
Portland East jumped out to a 7-0 lead, took a four-point advantage into the locker room at halftime, and scored 17 third-quarter points to build an insurmountable margin.
“We came out with heavy pressure in the third quarter and scored 17 points,” Portland East head coach Mike Hollingsworth said. ”I told the kids that being up by four at the half was not enough, and we were playing into their hands and giving them momentum. We had to end the game in the third quarter, or it would be a tough game until the end. They came out on a mission after halftime by hitting shots, forcing turnovers, and taking control right away and keeping our plan.”
Portland West head coach Alex Meadows added, “We played a much better game tonight against a tough team. I applaud our effort tonight, and even with a tough loss, it’s good to see improvement on our side.”
Carson Dismang led all scorers with 14 points, with teammate Jay Guthrie adding 10. Zach Langford tallied seven. Cameron Agee scored four. Skylar Hicks had three, and Kaleb Peacock contributed two.
“Jay Guthrie had his biggest game this year by hitting a couple of threes and scoring 10 points,” Hollingsworth said. “Carson was a little off in the first half. He missed a lot of shots around the rim. He’s still getting back after being out two weeks. His teammates really stepped up tonight. It was a good team win.”
Nine players reached the scoring column for Portland West, with Caden Lane leading the way with five and Jack Regen, Evan Brown, Tristan Calvert, and Ryan McGee each scoring three. Brody Sanders, J.J. Shrum and Ben Bradley all tallied two, and Shawn Sebring rounded out the offense with one point.
“We wanted to limit the amount of points inside for Portland East, and we really gave a good effort there,” Meadows said. “However, they had great shooting from outside, which really sealed the deal on their part.
“I’m excited for our future as a team and for basketball in Portland to come.”
Portland East scored the first seven points of the game in leading 7-0 after six minutes of action. Dismang tallied four points, and Guthrie added a three-point bucket in the quarter. Portland West got untracked in the second period with nine points, including a three-point shot by McGee and field goals by Bradley, Lane, and Shrum.
Portland East was led by Langford with four points, and Dismang added to keep their team in front at halftime (13-9).
Portland East outshot Portland West by a 7-2 margin in field goals in extending a four-point lead to 14 by the end of the third quarter.
Guthrie netted five points, including a three-point basket. Cameron Agee and Langford each made a shot from long range, and Dismang, Hicks and Peacock each buried a basket.
Portland West got three-point baskets from Calvert and Lane, and Sebring made a free throw.
Dismang filled the basket with six points in the fourth quarter to keep Portland East comfortably in front, despite Portland West getting 3-pointers from Regen and Brown.
Portland East swept the season series, rolling to a 40-12 victory in the two teams’ earlier meeting.
Portland West finished with nine field goals, including five from the three-point line, while Portland East netted 16 field goals, including four three-point buckets.
