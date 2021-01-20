The Portland East boys used a strong third-quarter performance to defeat Portland West, 43-21, on Jan. 11 in the first round of the AA county tournament, which was held at Portland East.
Portland East jumped out to a 11-point, first-quarter lead and survived a late first-half run by Portland West that cut the advantage to seven points at the halftime break.
Portland East came out after intermission and outscored their city rival by an 11-2 margin to build a 16-point margin and advance to Wednesday’s championship game.
“My message to the guys at halftime was much like my message all year ... ‘The third quarter has been your quarter all season, and let’s put the game away,’ ” Portland East head coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “ I wasn’t happy at halftime. We turned the basketball over too many times in the second quarter.”
The first-quarter deficit was something Portland West head coach Alex Meadows didn’t want to see happen going into the contest.
“We wanted to start out with a lot of intensity, but we came out flat,” Meadows said. “We wanted to come out with a defensive mind. Portland East knows where to be and where to attack us. We made some adjustments in the second quarter, and I applaud our comeback. But Portland East is well-coached and have some good boys. It was hard to match up with them. “
Portland East post player Carson Dismang scored a game-high 15 points, with Jay Guthrie adding 12 (including a pair of 3-pointers). Skylar Hicks had eight first-quarter points. Cameron Agee tallied four, and Colin Dowsett and Zach Langford contributed two each.
“We shot the basketball a little better tonight,” Hollingsworth said. “We started the game with pressure, which we normally don’t do since we play five or six kids over the course of a game. We made a huge run in the third quarter. That gave us a boost of momentum, and we controlled the rest of the game.”
Meadows added, “Every team sees Carson, but they don’t see the passing Portland East does. Portland East draws you in on Carson. Then, someone else will burn you.”
Hicks was the big scorer for in the opening six minutes of play with eight points as Portland East raced out to a 17-6 advantage.
Guthrie tallied five points, including a 3-pointer, and Dowsett and Dismang each recorded a basket.
Portland West got their offense from Tristan Calvert, who fired in a 3-pointer in the period, while Evan Brown knocked down a shot in addition to a Ryan McGee free throw.
Portland East extended its advantage to 16, 22-6, as Guthrie buried a 3-pointer and Dismang scored inside.
Jack Regan popped a shot from the outside to start Portland West on a 9-2 run to end the half. Regan added a field goal from the three-point stripe before Brown dropped in a 10-footer. Then, Calvert sank a pair of free throws, and Brody Sanders connected on one of two at the charity stripe to leave Portland West trailing 23-16 at intermission.
Portland East took control in the third quarter by scoring 11 points while limiting Portland West to a single field goal. Portland West missed nine shots during the six-minute frame.
Dismang and Guthrie combined for 10 of those points for Portland East, while Brown accounted for Portland West’s field goal. Portland East led 34-18 entering the final period.
Langford scored off an inbounds pass for Portland East to open the final quarter, and Dismang hit a short jumper for a 20-point spread, 38-18.
McGee took a pass in the lane and scored for Portland West. Agee tallied on an old-fashioned three-point play, and Dismang connected to give Portland East a 43-20 lead.
Leading the offense for Portland West was Brown with six points. Calvert and Regan each netted five. McGee had four, and Brody Sanders finished with one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.