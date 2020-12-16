The Portland East Middle School boys basketball team captured a 27-23 victory over visiting Westmoreland last Thursday evening.
The Panthers held on after leading 21-13 after three quarters of action. The Eagle boys rallied in the fourth period as Zander Hodge hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kylar Abell added three points before Portland held on for the win.
“This was an exciting win for the boys, especially with their coach (Mike Hollingsworth) in quarantine and still missing some boys,” said Sloane Gilliland, who coached the boys’ game along with girls assistant coach Lamar Totten. “Westmoreland put up a great fight.”
Carson Dismang poured in 14 points to pace Portland East, with Jay Guthrie and Caleb Peacock each contributing four. Cameron Agee had three, and Ethan Vance rounded out the scoring with two.
“Jay is emerging as a leader and finisher,” Gilliland said. “He’s knowledgeable, skilled, and a great all-around kid.
“Carson is huge, but still learning. He’s transformed into a more skilled shooter this year. Ethan Vance and Caleb Peacock brought energy and effort to match their excitement to play basketball.”
Westmoreland’s Kylar Abell paced his team with 11 points, and Hodge finished with seven.
The Portland East boys improved to 5-2 overall and to 3-0 in division play.
The Lady Panthers suffered a 48-20 setback to Westmoreland.
The Lady Eagles led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and took a 19-15 advantage into the locker room at intermission. Then, Westmoreland outscored the Purple 9-1 in the third period to put the contest away.
Westmoreland’s Amelia Richardson filled the nets with 23 points, while Taya Totten paced Portland East with nine.
“Westmoreland, as usual, runs some very talented athletes with lots of knowledge,” Gilliland — the PEMS girls head coach — said. “They are a tough opponent.
“We are still missing girls due to quarantine and having to miss numerous practices this season. We haven’t gotten our legs under us like I’d like either.”
Backing Totten in the scoring column was Ava Montandon with eight. Stori Russell had two, and Kira Smallwood collected one.
The Eagle girls had nine players to reach the scoring column.
Despite the loss, Gilliland was pleased with the effort.
“Taya has taken her role as a leader and dominating factor on our team and grown so much,” Gilliland said. “Ava was a force, though she had to step in as a point guard because our other point guard is out. We missed Lily Dunbar in the first game because of an injury, so having her back to rebound and defend was a huge help. Cora Jenkins, Riley Tate, and Stori Rusell are also adding to our defensive energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.