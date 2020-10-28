Portland East Middle School girls basketball head coach Sloane Gilliland welcomes three starters back to the 2020-21 squad as the season opens Nov. 10.
Not only does Gilliland have three starters on the hardwood this season, but there are four more players that saw considerable action last season.
“I like the length we have this year and the experience,” Gilliland said. “That will be very beneficial. This team also brings a large number of players who just love to work. They work outside of practice and ask to get extra reps constantly.”
The returners include Taya Trotten, KeMiyah Kelsey and Lily Dunbar.
“Taya is one of our returning starters,” Gilliland said. “She has the biggest love for the game and has spent hours outside of practice in the last year working on her skills and knowledge. KeMiyah played big minutes for us last season, so she brings back knowledge and experience. She had skills that even she doesn’t realize she has, but her confidence is growing every day. Lily is a returning defensive threat for us. She fights for every ball and loves her teammates with the same amount of energy.”
Ava Montandon and Kira Smallwood round out the starting five, with Riley Tate, Stori Russell and Sadie Porter rounding out the rotation.
“Ava is a leader on and off the court,” Gilliland said. “She dedicates her efforts and physical fitness to being the hardest worker and influences everyone around her to be a great person. We are still waiting on her eligibility since she transferred in from Rucker-Stewart. We hope it works out.”
Gilliland is also excited about what Tate, Russell and Porter will bring to the team.
“Riley continues to improve her skills from last year,” Gilliland said. “This kid brings so much dedication and heart to our team that we need in this strange year.
“Stori watches and learns better than most. She brings an intensity to defense that we will need after losing what we did from last year’s team. Sadie is a new eighth-grader member and brings speed and physical aggression to match.”
Tate and Russell are both eighth-graders.
Emily Hester, a sixth-grader, will also see time on the court.
“Emily picks up on new concepts so quickly,” Gilliland said. “She has a love for the game instilled in her from watching her big brother and sister over the years. I think we will see different, exciting things from her in the next couple of years. You might even see her on the court with the varsity this year.”
Gilliland has high expectations for this group.
“I have high expectations for this team, but that’s not unusual,” Gilliland said. “Portland East Lady Panthers will always raise the bar when it comes to expectations of our kids on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. We want to send them to the high school with skills, knowledge, and a culture of serving each other. If we do that, then we have met expectations.”
Gilliland is pleased that all of the county teams will get to play this season despite the ongonig COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year will be different,” Gilliland said. “Every time we will face unexpected changes at different times. Whoever is the most prepared overall and can roll with the obstacles the best will be the most successful. It’s a strange year for us all, and I pray each team has a healthy, progressive season.”
