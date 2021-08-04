With just four starters returning to the 2021 Portland East Middle School football squad, head coach Hunter Hicks will rely on commitment and versatility in hopess of improving on a 3-3 record from a year ago.
Hicks has multiple players competing for a starting role on this year’s team at most positions.
“I like the commitment of this group to be at practices and their work ethic while at practice,” Hicks said. “I also like the versatility of this group. Several players can play multiple positions and are willing to learn multiple positions for the team. This what allows us to have depth with our low roster numbers.”
The Panthers lost all of their offensive stat leaders from 2020 but return Tuff Meadors, Jeshia Scharklet, Wyatt Napier and Alex Swift from last season’s squad.
Offensively, Brogan High takes over at the quarterback spot, with Alex Swift also seeing time at signal-calle.
Swift is also penciled in as a wingback in Hicks’ wing-T offense. Xander Sayer is projected to see time at the wingback spot as well.
Wyatt Napier has the fullback responsibilities, with Scotty Jones backing up Napier. Ladarius Leduc gets the nod at halfback, with Ritchie Whittemore getting reps behind Leduc.
Scharklet mans the tight-end slot, with Jones splitting time between fullback and tight end.
The split-end position has Quenton Totten and Elijah Sydnor vying for playing time.
“The skill positions, like the offensive line, has a lot of different combinations with players being able to play multiple positions” Hicks said. “Now, we will try to find which combination works best and gives us the best chance to compete each week.”
The offensive line has Meadors and Gavin Warden at the tackle spots, Jake Head and Zane Williams lining up at left guard and right guard, respectively. Drew Mathias is penciled in at center.
Back-ups in the trenches include Spencer Williams and Trebor Brito at tackle, Nolan Dunning and Mathias at guard, and Dunning will back up Mathias at center.
“I think the offensive line has a lot of possibilities,” Hicks said. “There is good competition at each position. Players are learning and pushing each other on each rep, which will hopefully make us better. I feel this group of linemen will be the best I have had since I’ve been at East.”
The Panthers will employ a 3-4 front defensively in 2021.
The front three has Meadors, Scharklet and Spencer Williams in the trenches. The linebackers include Head, Zane Williams, Jones and High.
The secondary consists of Swift, Napier, Leduc and Totten.
Approximately a dozen players are vying for back-up playing time on defense, including Dunning, Warden, and Brito across the line. Mathias, Ethan Creasey, Sayer, Trey Galland, and Kaleb Dutcher are sharing reps among the linebacker corps, and Sydnor, Whittemore, Caden Mayes and Cooper Biggs are competing for action in the secondary.
“Our expectations don’t change,” Hicks said. “We are committed to putting a team on the field that is going to fight for four quarters each week and give ourselves a chance to win at the end. We need to stay healthy and excited and focus on making ourselves better each day. We are physical and competitive at each practice, and that helps us get into that mindset. We are going to be simple, so the kids can just play football and not think.”
Portland East opens the season by hosting White House on Tuesday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
