East hopes for improvement in Hicks’ second year
Second-year head coach Hunter Hicks hopes to see his Portland East Middle School football program improve on a 3-5 record of a year ago.
Hicks has four starters returning from the 2019 campaign in Carter Conrad, Seth Hackney, Skylar Hicks, and Jintre Hicks.
Like all coaches nationwide, Hicks has been trying to get ready for the upcoming gridiron season while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids and parents have been awesome,” Hicks said. “We’ve had health-scan requirements. The kids supply their own water and chose not to use the locker room. Those are the big adjustments. The parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and siblings have done an awesome job getting their players to practice. Since the acclimation practice started, we’ve had 100-% attendance.”
Hicks has also been impressed with the group’s coachability.
“I think a strength of the team is their willingness to be coachable and grow each day,” Hicks said. “I like everything about this team. We have great upper-class leadership, and I have two really good volunteer coaches (Nick Swift and Lamar Totten).”
Skylar Hicks and Wyatt Napier are both battling for a starting role at quarterback, with Conrad, House, and Justin Ward getting repetitions running the football.
The offensive line includes Hackney, Colin Dowsett, J.T. Holt, Jordan Estes and Jesiah Scharklet.
Defensively, Conrad and House return in the trenches, while Dowsett, Christian Barrientos, Tristian Offenburg, and J.P. Artrip are penciled in at linebacker.
Hicks, Ward, Alex Swift, and Wyatt Napier are slated to start in the secondary.
Conrad was an all-county selection as a seventh-grader, having scored a touchdown against Hawkins, while Barrientos won the scout team award in 2019. Hicks was the seventh-grade scholar-athlete.
Portland East was outscored 113-74 in eight games in 2019, but the defense posted two shutouts and allowed just one touchdown in a win over Hawkins.
Hicks points to Shafer as the team to watch this season.
“They have a new coach (Matt Overton) who has worked hard this offseason,” Hicks said.
With all the off-season chaos engulfing all athletic teams since March, Hicks wants to see Portland East excel not just on the football field but off the gridiron as well.
“As long as we get better as individual and as a family each day, we will be successful,” Hicks said.
Portland East opens the season by traveling to Gallatin on Tuesday for a contest against Rucker-Stewart Middle School, followed by another game at Green Wave Stadium one week later against Shafer.
The Panthers’ home opener is on Sept. 8 against Station Camp.
