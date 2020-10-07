The Portland East Middle School football squad defeated cross-town rival Portland West, 14-0, last Tuesday in the season finale for both squads.
The annual battle drew an enthusiastic crowd to Edgar Johnson Stadium despite the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.
Portland East led 6-0 at halftime, recorded a safety, and scored another touchdown late for the final margin of victory.
“This was a fun game between two pretty even teams,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “It was a fun atmosphere between two solid teams.”
Portland West coach Kyle Lane was pleased with the effort of his kids and their fight to the end.
“Our defense couldn’t get East off the field tonight,” Lane said. “Both teams played hard tonight, and we fought until the end.”
Portland East ran 46 plays to Portland West’s 23 play and outgained its rival in total yardage, 187-94.
In the third quarter, Portland West was driving but fumbled inside the 30 yard line.
“That deflected us and took away our momentum,” Lane said. “We just weren’t on the field long enough to have any success.”
Hicks added, “Our goal was to shut them out. If you make a middle-school team drive the length of the field, a key penalty or turnover could happen, and it did.”
Portland East scored in the first half as quarterback Skylar Hicks tossed a 17-yard pass to John Paul Artrip.
After halftime, Portland West had the football deep in its own territory, and a bad snap on a play resulted in a safety for Portland East and an 8-0 lead.
In the final period, Portland East notched its final touchdown on a Jintre House 4-yard run.
“It was a defensive battle tonight,” Lane said. “We didn’t give up a two-point conversion on their touchdowns.”
Hicks agreed that defense was big in the game.
“Both teams played good defense just like last year,” Hicks said.
With the 2020 season now completed, both coaches are looking toward the 2021 campaign.
“We have a lot of guys coming back,” Lane said. “We have 27 seventh-graders this year, and all but five started at least one game on either offense, defense, or special teams. I’m already excited about next season.”
Hicks added, “Out of our 30 kids, we are losing 13 eighth-graders. We had four seventh-graders to start for us, so we like what’s coming back next season.”
Portland West finished at 2-4 and placed six players on the all-county team in Shawn Sebring, Isaac Hoke, Keilen Dalton, Avery Hughes, Isaiah Wix and Malaki Marshall.
Tristan Offenburg, Carter Conrad, Seth Hackney, John Paul Artrip, Jintre House, Skylar Hicks, Colin Dowsett and Jordan Estes represented Portland East, which finished 3-3, on the all-county squad.
