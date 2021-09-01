Edward Leon Henson, 78, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
He was born in Franklin, Kentucky, on Dec. 17, 1942, to the late James Edward Henson and Anna Mae Tucker-Henson.
Mr. Henson is survived by: his wife, Paulette Henson of Portland; children, Donna (Andy) Short, Brenda (Danny) Peacock, Jeff (DeAnna) Henson, Jaska (Kyle) Ward; grandchildren, Dena (Micah) Lashley, Ashley (Nolen) Lanius, Kyle (Jenny) Peacock, Rachel (Cody) Eitel, Lindsey Henson, Kolby Ward, Justin Ward; great-grandchildren, Jacob Joyce, Kennedy Joyce, Jack Lashley, Ryder Lanius, Kaleb Peacock, Kaylee Jo Peacock, Ava Eitel, Blakelynn Eitel, Carter Eitel, Karson Henson; and brother, Jackie (Eileen) Henson.
He was a loving and devoted husband for 60 years and a caring and supportive daddy and grandpa.
He worked at four different jobs, with the longest being at Peterbilt Motors for 32 years. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a deacon at the Portland Church of Christ for 20 years. He did many things at church, behind the scenes, that many didn’t know about.
The funeral service was held on Aug. 26 at Portland Church of Christ, with Rusty Hills and Shawn Montandon officiating.
Visitation was held on Aug. 25 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home and again on Aug. 26 prior to the service at Portland Church of Christ.
Interment was held in Portland Memorial Gardens.
