Elizabeth “Bebe” Oldham Dorris, 49, of Nashville was born on Oct. 10, 1971, and passed away on April 29, 2021.
Although no one was prepared to lose Bebe so soon, it is comforting to know that she transitioned from the arms of her beloved husband into the welcoming embrace of her mother in heaven. Bebe’s four-month battle with brain cancer was valiant and inspirational.
Bebe was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert Dean “Bobby” and Elizabeth Gotto Oldham; a brother, Robert Dean Oldham Jr.; and a cousin, Lynn Doramus.
She is survived by: her husband, Kyle Wayne Dorris of Nashville; step-children, Logan and Addison Dorris of Portland; nephews, Robert Dean Oldham III of Chicago, Jackson Spalding of Franklin; aunts, Libby Oldham Massie of Nashville and Beverly (Mert) Sloan of Brentwood; and cousins, Lori (Dr. Dan) Canale of Franklin, Sarah Neeley of Nashville, Chris (Shannon) Sloan of Nashville, Benji (Tova) Sloan of Barcelona, Spain.
Bebe was amazed by and so grateful for the loving efforts of her many devoted friends. She considered them all part of her family.
Bebe was born in Nashville and grew up in the West End area.
She enjoyed making childhood memories on the Oldham family farm in Hartsville.
Bebe attended David Lipscomb Elementary, middle and high school, where she excelled in cheerleading, track and tennis.
Upon graduating in 1990, she was off to the University of Alabama where she made many life-long friends in the Tri Delta sorority.
After two years in Alabama, Bebe returned to Nashville to care for her ailing mother and continued her college studies at Middle Tennessee State University.
Upon graduating from MTSU in 1994, Bebe began her career as director of social services at the Meadows. Over her career, spanning two decades with the Meadows, Bebe continually advanced in responsibilities and spent the last 10 years there as nursing home administrator. She was beloved by the residents, their families, and her co-workers.
Her personal life experiences instilled in her a deep well of compassion for the elderly, which made her a truly authentic caregiver. In the years following her career at the Meadows, she continued to pursue that passion by providing personal one-on-one caregiving and was blessed to serve so many wonderful families, including the Hill family. Their mother, Cynthia, and Bebe were two peas in a pod. They shared so much fun and friendship in their time together.
Bebe always stayed positive and kept moving forward, no matter what obstacles she encountered throughout her life. She viewed life as a thrill-a-minute and lived it to the fullest.
Bebe had a deep love of traveling, especially trips to the beach or going on cruises with friends. She was always ready for a good time and could be counted on to be the life of the party. She judged no one and simply loved everyone.
Her beautiful smile, boisterous laugh and kind heart will be missed but never forgotten.
The celebration of Bebe’s life will be held on May 29, 2021, at the Pavilion at Harpeth Hills, located at 9090 Hwy. 100 in Nashville from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bebe’s memory to the National Brain Tumor Society by visiting https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/BebeDorrisMemo
rial.
There is an online guestbook is available at www.crawfordservices.com.
Crawford Mortuary and Crematory was entrusted with the arrangements.
