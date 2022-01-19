An era came to an end rather quietly in Sumner County on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Thursday was the last day that vehicles registered in Sumner County would have to pass an emissions test in order to have their license tags renewed.
On the last day of testing, a few scattered cars came through the main Sumner County Emissions Testing Center in Gallatin with only one of the four lanes open for drivers to wait for their vehicles to pass a test.
Sumner County was one of six counties in Tennessee where vehicles had to submit to emissions testing as a part of the Federal Clean Air Act of 1990. In August 2021, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that emissions testing would no longer be administered in Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford and Williamson Counties in Middle Tennessee and in Hamilton County in East Tennessee. Emissions testing will still take place for vehicles in Davidson County (Metro Nashville).
TDEC made the official announcement on Aug. 17, 2021 that emissions testing in those Tennessee counties would end on Jan. 14 after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a revision to Tennessee’s air quality plan.
Part of the push to abolish the emissions testing started in 2018 with State Rep. William Lamberth, now the majority leader in the Tennessee Legislature, being instrumental in changing the law. Lamberth introduced a bill in the State House to do away with the testing program, because the counties that were affected by the emissions testing are now well in compliance with federal and state guidelines.
The Republican leader was pleased that emissions finally came to an end.
That bill passed unanimously through the State House at the time to set in motion the process for eliminating emissions testing.
“Hardworking families of Sumner County have been unfairly penalized for years by being forced to waste valuable time and money on useless emissions testing,” Lamberth said in a release. “I’m thrilled that we have finally eliminated this burdensome mandate. It was the right thing to do and has no impact on our exceptional quality of air.”
