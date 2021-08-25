The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last week that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties, including Sumner, will end on Jan. 14, 202,2 now that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan.
EPA’s approval, which was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 17 and becomes effective on Sept. 16, means that vehicle emissions testing will end on Jan. 14 in five counties — Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 that eliminated vehicle emissions testing in the state 120 calendar days following EPA approval. In February of 2020, the state submitted to EPA its revision to the state’s air quality plan requesting removal of the vehicle emissions-testing program.
“Emission testing is not only time-consuming for taxpayers but also completely unnecessary,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said. “Today’s vehicles are environmentally cleaner than ever before, and Tennessee’s air quality is exceptional. I’m very proud we have finally eliminated this obsolete test that put a terrible burden on lower income families and small business owners by forcing them to pay for needless repairs.”
EPA determined that the removal of vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee is consistent with the federal Clean Air Act and all applicable regulations.
EPA’s technical analysis concludes that after removal of vehicle emissions testing, Hamilton County and the Middle Tennessee area will continue to comply with all National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Since the NAAQS are set to protect public health and welfare, and EPA’s technical analysis shows that the areas will continue to comply with all NAAQS, public health and welfare will continue to be protected once vehicle emissions testing is removed from Tennessee’s air quality plan.
The approval becomes effective on Sept. 16, 2021, 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Tennessee law states that the elimination of vehicle emissions testing is effective 120 days following EPA’s approval. Therefore, the effective end date of the program is Jan. 14, 2022.
In counties where vehicle emissions testing is ending, persons registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022, will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. Residents in those counties who register after Jan. 13, 2022, will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.
Tennessee law provides an option for local agencies with their own air-pollution-control program to continue vehicle emissions testing. Davidson County opted to continue vehicle emissions testing.
— Staff report
