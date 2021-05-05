Ennis Edmond McGuffie, 82, of Portland, passed away on April 20, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
He was born in Tennessee to the late Joseph McGuffie and Bessie Jewell Perdue McGuffie.
He was a faithful member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Many people know Mr. McGuffie as the owner of Bargain Warehouse or a contractor to many families around the Portland community.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McGuffie is preceded in death by: his sisters, Vonnie Poole, Idell Stagner, Mary Dean McGuffie; brother, J.R. McGuffie; and grandson, Layne Nelson.
Mr. McGuffie is survived by: his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn McCloud McGuffie of Portland; daughters, Teresa (Bill) Payton of Foley, Alabama, Benita (David) Newland of Portland, Lisa Hudson of Westmoreland, Tina (Josh) Henson of Portland; grandchildren, Dustin (Holly) Newland, Brian (Tara) Newland, Tiffany Payton, Tommy (Hope) Link, Trevor (Nadia) Denning, Tiana (Pettie) Likens, Trace (Tamela) Denning; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Hillard McGuffie, David McGuffie, Kenneth (Linda) McGuffie, Elaine (Wayne) Bomar, Sue Kennedy and Linda (Randy) Gilliam.
The funeral service was held on April 23 at Portland’s Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Jack Pruitt officiating. Visitation was held on April 21, April 22 and until the service time on April 23 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was held in Old Brush Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.