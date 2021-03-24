Portland could see almost $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the recently-enacted American Rescue Plan of 2021.
The $1.9 trillion bill that Congress enacted earlier this month contains $362 billion in relief funds for state and local governments across the nation. The funds are designed to be allocated based on the number of unemployed citizens in each state at the end of 2020.
Overall, Tennessee is expected to receive $3.85 billion in direct relief.
A report from the National Association of Counties estimated Sumner County would receive roughly $37.1 million. Portland’s city government itself would receive approximately $3.49 million, based on 2019 census estimates.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis said there had been no direct contacts from any federal agency regarding relief funds.
“We do not yet know how we can disperse that, or for what projects it can be dispersed to,” Callis said during the March 15 Portland City Council meeting. “All that’s still up in the air.”
The federal government has not yet provided formal guidance for how the new funding may be used.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released preliminary guidance last week that stated half the local fiscal recovery funds are to be made available within the next 60 days, with the other half to be provided one year later. Local governments will have until the end of 2024 to spend the new funding.
Portland Finance Director Rachel Slusser told the Leader that Portland received $192,345 in funding from the 2020 CARES Act, the first federal COVID-19 relief bill. Those funds can be used for any expense but must be used by the end of 2021. The state in its 2020-21 budget also provided relief funds to local jurisdictions, which must be used for COVID-related expenses.
Gov. Bill Lee has proposed further state aid in his 2021-22 budget, contingent on approval from the General Assembly.
Sumner County Schools will also receive funds from the federal stimulus, although the amount is not yet known. The school system previously received funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.