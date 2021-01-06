Eula K. McCoin, 99, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1921, to the late Reason Oliver Fleming and Gertrude Kepley Fleming in Portland.
Along with her parents, Mrs. McCoin was preceded in death by: her husband, Harlie McCoin; nephew, Mark Fleming; and brother, Verlon D. Fleming.
She is survived by: her daughter, Joyce (Larry) Lehman of Portland; granddaughter, Gretchen (Doug) Stephens of Suwanee, Georgia; brother, Melvin (Linda) Fleming of Portland; great-granddaughter, Ainsley Stephens of Suwanee; niece, Sherry Adams of Portland; and nephews, Glen (Debbie) Fleming of Gallatin and Steve Fleming of Gallatin.
Private graveside service for Mrs. McCoin were held on Dec. 28 at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin, Kentucky.
