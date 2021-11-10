A number of Portland and Sumner County realtors with Exit Realty received recognition recently for their work.
Real estate buyers and sellers faced a challenging year with rising home prices and multiple offer situations in many markets. Professional real estate agents worked diligently to guide their clients through the process, ever mindful of the additional challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to show property and close transactions in a safe and responsible manner.
Exit Realty Corp. International recently recognized its innovative, hard-working champions for outstanding achievement during a special awards presentation broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada:
- Marygail Anderson, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in Gallatin was honored with the Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Benji Buie, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in Gallatin was honored with the Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Shelly Gregory, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in Portland was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Amy Somerville, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in Portland was honored with the Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Brandon Webster, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in White House was honored with the Silver Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Johnny Roberts, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in White House was honored with the Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Barry Richards, Sales Representative with Exit Realty Garden Gate Team in White House was honored with the Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
“Real estate markets are cyclical and those professionals who can pivot to represent their clients’ changing needs regardless of the market will thrive,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, Exit Realty Corp. International. “It’s because of the dedicated service our agents provide to their clients that Exit has continued to expand across both the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments and extend our congratulations and best wishes for their continued success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.