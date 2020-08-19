High hopes abound as Portland High girls head soccer coach Ryan Goostree welcomes back nine starters from last season’s 9-7-1 squad.
The top two scorers are back, as well as the district goalkeeper of the year. Though the district is expected to be tough, Goostree looks for his squad to improve as the season progresses.
“Any coach would say they want their team to finish at top,” Goostree said. “But I strive to be better than we were the year before. So, I would like to see us place higher than fourth (which is where we were last year).”
Goostree has battled the same problem as coaches in all sports have dealt with, how to get his team ready for the season and remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have followed the protocols set by the appropriate parties,” Goostree said. “I have had a discussion with them about wearing masks and proper hygiene. We also cut out any close-knit group skills because of social distancing. The girls have done a great job following instructions and understanding the situation, which makes navigating the pandemic easier. We are smart about planning practice sessions and being out in public.
“Mentally, we are in a great spot, and it shows in practice. The uncertainty of everything has made planning and practicing difficult, but we try to put a positive spin on it by helping the girls understand resilience and perseverance in soccer and life.”
The Lady Panthers return quality starters at a lot of positions, including Jessica Roberts and Ella Clifton. They were the top two scorers on the team in 2019.
“Jessica was the top goal scorer from last season, and she only played in half of the games,” Goostree said. “Ella was the second top goal scorer from last year, and she only played forward for four games.”
Kenzie Campbell, who was named the District 9-AA Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019, is back, along with Lillie Clifton.
“Kenzie has improved over the offseason,” Goostree said. “She has brought her competitive nature into the team, which makes for fun scrimmages. Lillie was a big contributor to our defense that only allowed 27 goals last season.”
Another defensive stalwart, senior Chloe Carter, returns, as is But Mut and Allie Cranford.
“Chloe brings physicality, speed, and experience to our defense,” Goostree said. “Buk is a competitor who brings out the best in her teammates. She is persistent and fast. Allie provides a lot of technical skill and shots to our offense.”
Senior Alex Tuttle and Hollyn Horrock also gained experience last season.
“Alex is a senior who provides stability to our midfield passing,” Goostree said. “Hollyn plays at forward and is incredibly fast and has improved her touch over the offseason.”
Goostree expects his team to be as fast as last year’s group since the offense and defense remains largely the same.
“We have not lost any speed and have spent a lot of time of the offseason improving speed with the ball and technical skills,” Goostree said. “I would say it will be faster, but we will able to control our speed better.”
Goostree also has a more experienced team this year with 13 upperclassmen comprising a roster of 22.
“Most of these girls have been starters since 2017,” Goostree said. “It shows during games and practice.”
Goostree says that the Lady Panthers are a close- knit group.
“This team has been playing together at some level since primary school,” Goostree said. “They know each other well and work well together on the field and in practice. The girls respect one another and desire to make themselves better. This team has a lot of the characteristics any coach would desire from their student-athlete — self-discipline, patience, attentiveness, work ethic, and coachability. I am very excited for this season and believe the girls will showcase the very best of Portland soccer.”
Goostree is hopeful that the team will continue its progress from a year ago.
“The most important aspect is building on where we left off in 2019,” Goostree said. “We had a shot at placing second or third (in 9-AA) last year but struggled to score in our last district games. The girls need to understand that they have to be their best when it matters.
“Another key is staying healthy, which is very important within a pandemic. We have set goals as a team and know that the small things matter.”
Goostree looks for White House Heritage and White House to contend for the district title after finishing as the top two in league play in 2019.
“The White House teams have always been good, and we will have to play well against them,” Goostree said. “Macon County had a great year, and we ended in a tie with them. Greenbrier and Springfield have improved each year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.