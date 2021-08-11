Portland High School girls soccer coach Ryan Goostree returns seven starters back in hopes of improving on a six-win season from a year ago.
Goostree is hoping that experience can propel the Lady Panthers to the top of the district.
“I always set high expectations for the team and this year is no different,” Goostree said. “We want to always be better than we were last year. We want to cut all those tie games to wins in our favor. I would like to see them compete with larger (Class) AAA teams and also have closer matches with district opponents.”
Goostree indicates that preseason workouts have gone well.
“We’ve had a great preseason,” Goostree said. “The girls have been conditioning and acclimating to the new players over the last few weeks. We have been working through some players changing positions, and they have done a great job acclimating to the new jobs.”
Those seven starters back for the Lady Panther squad include two-year District MVP goalkeeper Kenzie Campbell, Ella Clifton, Buk Mut, Jessica Roberts, Allie Cranford, Lillie Clifton and Ragan Borders. Campbell is the district’s two-time most valuable goalkeeper.
“Kenzie has cut the number of goals scored on us to less than 1.5 per game and is the staple of the team,” Goostree said. “We also have our two leading scorers back in Jessica Roberts and Allie Cranford. Jessica has one of the best touches on the field, and Allie is an offensive threat anywhere on the field.”
Roberts and Cranford are both midfielders.
Ella Clifton, Launa Petty, Gabby Biggs, Taya Totten and Buk Mut lead the Lady Panther defense.
“Ella is a versatile player that has played everywhere on the field, and she adds so much value to our defense with her ability to read the game.” Goostree said. “Launa is a sophomore that plays physical and understands how we want the PHS defense to play. Gabby recovers well and is patient defensively. She has moved to defense from her midfield spot.”
Freshman Taya Totten has also earned a starting role as a defender.
“Taya has a high soccer IQ (intelligence quotient) and can play defense or offense,” Goostree said.
Johns, Borders and Lillie Clifton are the teams’ strikers.
“Hayden is fast, and her ability to read the field has improved over the summer,” Goostree said. “Ragan is also fast and has improved her touch over the summer. Lillie has been moved around over the last few years, but I think we found her spot up top.”
The Lady Panthers have a mixture of experience and youth on the 2021 squad. Goostree hopes those two things are ingredients for a successful season.
“Each girl is willing to learn and strives to do her best,” Goostree said. “They also mesh well together and are friends outside of soccer. I want to have a seasoned team that works together and peaks right around tournament time.”
