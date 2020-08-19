Facebook has begun construction on what will be an estimated $800-million investment in Sumner County with the development of a data center in Gallatin.
The social-media entity made the announcement on Aug. 12 in conjunction with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development.
Construction has begun on what will be an estimated 982,000-square-foot facility north of Hartsville Pike, between Roundtree Drive and Brights Lane.
Facebook will join other large companies that have come to Gallatin in recent years, including Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO. Company officials estimated that more than 1,100 construction workers will be on site at its peak, while the center will support approximately 100 jobs once completed. Jobs at the data center will include technical operations, electricians, logistics staff, security and more.
“Even in a competitive environment, Gallatin stood out as a great location for a number of reasons,” Facebook stated in a post announcing the move. “Community leaders have invested to ensure there is access to infrastructure and renewable energy and a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations. Most important for us, we’ve found great community partners who helped move this project forward.”
The company purchased approximately 800 acres of property in May and June, spending $19.9 million. While the city approved 20 years of tax breaks, worth an estimated $19.5 million, estimates are that the center could bring in $31 million in revenue over that same time.
The Nashville Business Journal cited a study by the Gallatin Economic Development Agency that estimated an average salary of $80,000 annually for Facebook employees and $50,000 for subcontractors.
“Our community made the decision three years ago to pursue technology jobs as part of our economic development strategy,” Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said in a press statement. “We are pleased to welcome Facebook to Gallatin, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our city.”
Gallatin’s Data Center will be state of the art, utilizing energy- and water-efficiency standards. It will be supported by 100-% renewable energy, will use 80% less water than the average, and, once completed, will be LEED Gold certified.
In addition, Facebook has already partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to bring 220 milliwats of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley to support Facebook’s operations in the region. That will include solar energy projects in Lincoln and Madison counties.
“This is a huge investment by Facebook and is tremendous news for Sumner County,” State Sen. Ferrell Haile said. “It is a testament not only to the strong talent pool we have in our local workforce but to the hard work done for many months by Gallatin’s Economic Development team, Gov. Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and other essential community partners to bring these high quality jobs home. It will also be a catalyst for more companies to see all that Sumner County and Gallatin have to offer with our low taxes, high quality of life, prime location and business-friendly environment.”
State Rep. William Lamberth added, “This data center will be part of a network that connects people all over the world, and I’m proud to welcome Facebook to our community. Many factors drive business-location decisions — availability of land, excellent schools, talent of the workforce, and quality of life. Sumner County offers all of these amenities and more. This is a big win for Tennessee and demonstrates our state’s commitment to advancing technologies and innovating discoveries.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
