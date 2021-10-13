The year 2020 was an unusual one marked by Covid-19, quarantine and the cancellation of many events.
In Portland, the annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival even fell victim to the pandemic, being cancelled for the first time since World War II.
Once some of the Covid-19 issues subsided later in the year, the Portland Chamber of Commerce decided to hold a Fall Festival to celebrate the community’s ability to get out again and as a consolation event in lieu of the Strawberry Festival not being held.
What they didn’t count on what that the Fall Festival was such a hit that instead of being a one-time event, people wanted the Chamber to host the event again this fall.
So on Oct. 23, the second annual Portland Fall Festival will take place in the downtown area with events for the whole family.
“Last year, we planned it to kind of be a one-time thing, but we had a lot of requests from people asking if we would do it again. So we decided, let’s do it again,” said Chamber events coordinator Kristen Daughtry.
The festival this year will run for four hours, but will still offer plenty of variety ranging from music to a pumpkin patch and, of course, a kids zone.
“It will be from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. We did shorten the hours a little bit. There will be an area that will have a pumpkin patch, a lot of pumpkin painting and games the kids can play. There will be three different magic shows going on throughout the day,” Daughtry said. “We’re going to do a costume contest too at 12:30 down in the kids zone area. The mayor, the police chief and someone from the fire department will be on hand to serve as judges for the costume contest, so it should be fun.”
There will also be a hayride and merchandise and food vendors will be on hand. The best news is that everything is free except for what is being sold by the vendors.
There will also be activities that adults and the whole family can enjoy.
“There will be a classic car show on Main Street during that time. Of course, we’ll have vendors and food vendors and there will be a few local farms set up with pumpkins and fall produce and different things that they have in season right now,” Daughtry said. “We’re going to do a fall photo op. Last year, we had a pumpkin tower, but we’re not going to do that this year. But we are going to have a fun area set up with an old antique tractor and hay bales, just a really cut area where families can get their picture taken. We’ll have the hayride again this year. Everything is free, unless you purchase something from the merchandise or food vendors.”
There will be four musical acts on the stage each with a one-hour show at the Fall Festival.
Portland native Mattie Taylor will kick things off at 10 a.m. She will be followed by the Stoney Creek Band at 11 a.m. Dalton Elliott takes the stage at noon, and the show is closed by Incognito Cartel at 1 p.m.
One way the Fall Festival differs from the Strawberry Festival, according to Daughtry, is that it is more of a local-centric event, rather than one that is designed to attract not only locals, but people from out of state.
“Our focus for this is more for our community, not so much bringing in outside people,” Daughtry said. “We welcome everyone to attend, but this is something that we want to do for Sumner County and the Portland area to give them a fun fall event. It’s great family fun too. There’s a little bit of everything for people to come and do.”
For more information on the Fall Festival, check out the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or call the Chamber office at 615-325-9032.
