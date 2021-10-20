For 47 years — 45-and-a-half of those at The Farmers Bank — Tommy Whittaker has enjoyed going to work each day.
But now that his 70th birthday is approaching, Whittaker, who is the bank’s president, is retiring. His last day officially will be Nov. 14, the day before his birthday. For Whittaker, he simply said the time is right for him to step aside and let younger leadership take over at the bank.
“I’m 70, and I’ve been here 45-and-a-half years. I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve done a really good job of attracting a lot of young people, and I’ve been thinking for years about succession planning. We have a lot of really good young people here now, and it’s time for me to get out of the way and let some of those young people take over,” he said.
As a college graduate from the University of Tennessee in 1974, Whittaker initially applied to The Farmers Bank shortly after his graduation. But there was an 18-month detour before he actually became employed there.
“When I graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1974, I majored in business with a concentration in finance, and I knew I wanted to work in a bank. When I graduated, I walked into The Farmers Bank office that was on Main Street,” Whittaker recalled. “Doug Lear was the president of the bank at the time. I didn’t even really know Doug, but I told him that I had just graduated from college, and that I would really like to work in a bank. He said, ‘I’d love to hire you, but I don’t have a place to put you.’ It was in the old building down on Main Street.”
Whittaker then sought out a job elsewhere in the banking industry.
“I went home and looked in the Yellow Pages under banks, and the first bank I saw was First National Bank in Springfield,” he said. “I called them and told the guy on the phone the same thing, and he said, ‘Can you come over here to Springfield to see me?’ And I said yes. I went over there and he hired me. I worked there 18 months and then The Farmers Bank called me, and I came to The Farmers Bank.”
Whittaker had extensive training at First National Bank, which served him well once he came to The Farmers Bank.
“When I first started at First National Bank in Springfield, they had a little management trainee program where you spent two or three months as a teller, two or three months in bookkeeping and then in the loan department just to get acclimated to everything going on at the bank and have an understanding of the bank,” Whittaker recalled. “So I guess my first job when I started at First National in Springfield was working in the bookkeeping department. It was a perfect place to start.”
Initially, when he came to work at The Farmers Bank, Whittaker settled into the loan department at the White House branch. But 11 months after his hiring, he was able to transfer back to Portland, where he and his wife lived.
“I came to the Portland office in April 1977, and I loaned money for 30 years,” he said. “I met a lot of great people. The people I’ve done business with are the greatest people in the world. I enjoy being with people and talking to people and I get a real kick out of helping people. And getting paid to do something like that is really cool. That’s what’s kept me going, that and the fact that we have such good people here at the bank.
When you get up every morning and you enjoy what you’re doing, you can see the good that’s being done and you’re playing a part in that. And I just kept coming and kept coming. Forty-five and a half years later, I wake up and I’m 70 years old.”
Aside from helping people with their dreams and finances, Whittaker said he is also very happy that he and The Farmers Bank have been able to assist in the growth of communities like Portland, White House and other towns where the bank has branches.
“That’s fed me in a way that makes me feel good and keep coming back. Portland and White House and other communities we serve, would not be the way they are without the Farmers Bank being involved, and to be a part of that and play a small part in all the good things that has happened and the growth we’ve had in those communities has been a real blessing to me,” he said.
Whittaker is going out at a good time, because the bank is on pace for a record-setting year, topping last year.
Even with retirement approaching, Whittaker has plenty to keep him busy. He was just re-elected to a new three-year term on the board of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, where he has served as president for several years.
Also, he plans to help his son manage a 150-acre cattle farm and spend a lot more time with family.
“I’ve got a farm. My son and I are taking care of about 150 acres. We’ve got beef cows, and I’m going to help him on that, and I think that’s going to be a lot of fun.” Whittaker said. “I’ve got one grandchild, a grandson, and I’m going to spend more time with him. I’ve got my 95-year-old mother-in-law that my wife needs help with, and I’ve got my 92-year-old mother that I want to spend more time with. So I’m going to have plenty to do.”
As the time winds down, Whittaker knows he will miss the job, but he is ready for the next chapter of his life.
“It’s just a great place and this bank is such a great organization. The time flew by. My last day here as an employee of the Farmers Bank is Nov. 14. We’ll have a reception here at the bank that afternoon. I’m excited about it. I’ve loved every minute of it” he said. “People have asked me the last five years, ‘When are you going to retire; when are you going to retire?’ and I always said, ‘I enjoy what I do.’ And now that I’m retiring, I’ve had a few people said, ‘Why the heck are you retiring?’ But I’m 70 and I’ve been here at this bank for 45 and a half years. Overall, counting my time in Springfield, I’ve done this for 47 years. That’s long enough.”
