A Portland man was charged with assaulting a woman and then fleeing with the couple’s two children before returning them safely approximately four hours later.
Diego Francisco Baltazar, 26, of 126A Nestledown Circle, Portland, came home to the residence shortly after midnight on Dec. 18, according to Officer Jon Toney’s report. Baltazar had been drinking, according to statement’s made by his live-in girlfriend. Baltazar became violent and struck the woman in the upper right arm, and then took her cell phone to prevent her from calling police.
Baltazar then took the children against the wishes of the mother and left the residence. The whereabouts of Baltazar and the two children, a six-year-old female and a four-month-old female, were unknown for several hours with police believing that Baltazar had possibly taken them to an unknown address in Robertson County.
Shortly after 4 a.m., dispatchers received a call about Baltazar from a nearby residence at 115 Nestledown Circle stating that Baltazar had voluntarily brought the children back to the mother, who has custody of them.
Baltazar was arrested and charged with custodial interference, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He also has a failure to appear warrant from Robertson County that was unresolved.
Baltazar’s bond was set at $2,500, and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 5 to face the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.