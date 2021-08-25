Portland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Ferguson was chosen as the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Director of the Year for 2021.
Ferguson was presented with the award Thursday evening at a gathering of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce executives, which is made up of chambers from across the entire state. The convention gathering was held in Knoxville.
Each year, the award is voted upon by previous winners of the award.
“It was such an honor to join such great Chamber leaders across Tennessee,” Ferguson said. “I love what I do, but I love the people I have grown to call my friends. I have a great team that makes me look good. The community and business support mean the world to me.”
Ferguson has headed up the Portland Chamber of Commerce for more than a decade and supervises a staff that includes Kristen Daughtry, Freda Scott and Lacey Eddy.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce, which includes membership of more than 350 businesses and individuals in and around the Portland area, oversees and helps with a large number of community events.
Those events range from the annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival to the farm to table dinner, the back to school bash, and the summer concert series, Music on Main.
