The Portland FFA chapter will be busy this coming week, celebrating National FFA Week with plenty of activities in and around Portland High School and the community at large.
“FFA week is our opportunity to give back and thank the community and its leaders for continuing to support our organization and our members. Without their support and encouragement, we would not be where we are today,” Portland FFA advisor Katie Hickman said.
The week starts with a proclamation from Portland Mayor Mike Callis and radio ads that will run throughout the week on Portland radio station WQKR.
Monday is Presidents Day, so much of the festivities will begin on Tuesday when students return back to school. The activities begin with a chapter meeting and recognition of Portland FFA members who have earned their chapter degrees.
On Wednesday, a number of Portland FFA students will take part in the State FFA officers Goodwill Tour at Tennessee State University. This will give the students the chance to learn about work that state officers are doing within the local chapters. On Wednesday afternoon, the FFA will set up a table at the Portland Tractor Supply Company location in town to show off scrapbooks from the previous year so that those in the community can come and see the activities that the chapter has been involved in.
On Thursday, the annual Teachers Breakfast will be held where the members and alumni gather and thank the faculty and staff for their continued support of the local FFA chapter in Portland. Also, on Thursday, several students will participate in the Flowers on the Hill, where FFA members visit with their local state representatives and state senators and thank them for their support.
On Friday, FFA week culminates with the tractorcade through town. Also on Friday, first graders from Clyde Riggs Elementary School will visit with the FFA members to learn about tractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.