Darkness to Light is a nationwide initiative designed to teach caregivers and community members how to protect children by teaching them the five steps to protecting children from sexual abuse.
Step 1: learn the facts
It is likely that you know a child who has been abused or is currently being abuse. One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.
According to the Crimes Against Children Research Center in 2012:
- Ninety% of children who are victims of child sexual abuse know their abuser.
- Sixty percent of children who are sexually abused are abused by people the family trusts.
- Thirty percent of children are sexually abused by family members.
- Forty percent of children are sexually abused by older or more powerful children.
- Ten percent or less of children are sexually abused by a stranger.
- Thirty-five percent of child sexual abuse victims are 11 years old or younger.
Step 2: minimize opportunity
Eighty% or more of child sexual abuse incidents happen in isolated, one-on-one situations. Offenders groom and manipulate children.
Grooming behaviors include:
- Special attention, outings, and gifts.
- Isolating the child from others.
- Filling the child’s unmet needs.
- Filling needs and roles within the family.
- Treating the child as if he or she is older.
- Gradually crossing physical boundaries, and becoming increasingly intimate and sexual.
- Using secrecy, blame, and threats to maintain control.
Some ways to minimize opportunity include:
- Eliminate or reduce isolated, one-on-one situations with children. Choose group situations and have multiple adults supervise whenever possible.
- Scan the physical environment for hidden and secluded
- areas and correct dangers.
- Make sure interactions can be observed and interrupted.
- Anticipate situational risks that occur during youth activities. A situational risk occurs when youth activities create unusual circumstances, decreased str
- ucture and supervision, or increased potential for boundary violations.
- Remember that older youth should not be in isolated, one-on-one situations in youth serving settings.
The Internet can be an unsafe one-on-one environment where offenders can groom children and lure them into meeting them. Keep your computer in a public area of your home, like your den or your kitchen, where you can see who your children are talking to on the internet. Talk to your children about using the internet safely.
It is also important for organizations to have a code of conduct. A code of conduct describes how staff and volunteers will conduct themselves with children. Do not be afraid to ask if an organization has a code of conduct and what their policies are in regards to one on one contact with children.
Step 3: talk about it
Offenders exploit children’s innocence. They use children’s lack of knowledge to keep them compliant, ashamed and silent. It is important for parents to have age-appropriate, open, honest conversations with their children about their bodies and personal boundaries.
According to the Darkness to Light training manual, there are many reasons why children are afraid to tell. Those include:
- The abuser may threaten the child or a family member.
- The abuser may shame the child, say that the child let it happen, or tell the child that their parents will be angry.
- The abuser may try to confuse the child about what is right or wrong.
- Some children who did not disclose the first time may be afraid or ashamed to tell when it happens again.
- Children are afraid of hurting their parents and family.
- Some children are too young to understand.
- Many abusers tell children the abuse is okay or a game.
Children often attempt to talk about their concerns in the following ways:
- Children who disclose sexual abuse often tell a trusted adult other than a parent. For this reason, training for people who work with children is very important.
- Children may ask questi
- ons about bodies, interactions or sex, rather than talk directly about something they have experienced.
- Children may tell part of what happened or pretend it happened to someone else to check your reaction.
- Children will often shut down if you respond emotionally or negatively.
One of the most important things that a parent can do is to listen to their children. Children often think they have told their parent about the sexual abuse. They say things like, “I don’t want to kiss grandpa good-bye,” or, “I hate it when you are late picking me up from practice,” or, “My uncle is mean to me.”
As parents we have to learn to ask the next question, such as, “Why don’t you want to kiss your grandpa? What happens if I am late picking you up? What does your uncle do that is mean?” We need to listen when our children talk, and we need to ask questions.
The Darkness to Light Interactive Workbook details ways to talk to children about their private parts:
- “No one should ever touch you where a bathing suit covers.” This is a good visual, especially for young children.
- Tell the child that their mout
- h is also a private part.
- “It is not okay for someone to ask you to touch their private parts with any part of your body.”
- “Your whole body is private whenever you want it to be. You get to decide who touches you.”
- “Sometim
- es, touch might just feel uncomfortable, even if you like the person. Whenever it is uncomfortable, you can say no.”
Step 4: recognizing the signs
Sexually-abused children may have physical signs of abuse, such as bleeding, bruising, redness, bumps or scabs around the mouth, genitals or anus. Other potential signs are sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, and abnormal discharge.
But, physical signs are not common. Most sexually-abused children show no physical signs of abuse.
Physical problems such as anxiety, chronic stomach aches or headaches may occur in child sexual abuse victims. Behavioral and emotional signs are more common. Some of these include unexplained anger, rebellion, depression, withdrawal, fear, or too-perfect behavior.
Other signs include, nightmares, bedwetting, falling grades, cruelty to animals, bullying, being bullied, fire setting, running away and self-harm. Other red flags include sexual behavior and language that is not age appropriate.
When we see signs of distress in children, we need to reach out to that child and gently begin to ask questions and try to figure out what is going on with them. Signs of child sexual abuse do not always mean that sexual abuse has happened, but if we don’t ask the right questions we will never know.
Step 5: react responsibly
The law does protect you when it comes to making a good faith report. The law does not require that you have evidence in order to make a report. It only requires that you have reasonable suspicion. You are not making an accusation when you make a report. You are simply requesting a professional service to be done.
Reasonable suspicion means:
- You have witnessed a pattern of boundary violations by an adult or another youth.
- You have intervened in boundary violations, yet the person continues in similar behaviors.
- You have received a disclosure from a child or the child has told you about boundary violation towards them.
- You have seen possible physical signs of abuse.
What you should not do:
- Investigate on your own
- Panic or overreact
- Press the child to talk
- Confront the offender
- Overwhelm the child with questions
- Promise anything you cannot control
- Blame or minimize the child’s feelings.
What you should do:
- Believe the child
- Allow the child to talk
- Remain calm
- Show interest and concern
- Take action and report.
To report child abuse and neglect call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877-237-0004 or contact your local police department.
You can support the Darkness to Light project and overall awareness by bringing training to your church, business, school, parent-teacher organization, or civic group by learning the facts and doing everything possible to prevent your own children and grandchildren from being sexually abused.
To schedule a Darkness to Light training, call Amy Burke-Salyers at Ashley’s Place at 615-451-2169.
April is child abuse awareness month, and Ashley’s Place (also known as the Sumner Child Advocacy Center) is dedicated to providing multiple services to children and families who have been victims of child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and/or witness to violence. The center also strives to improve communication and case outcomes with joint efforts from Sumner County law-enforcement agencies, child protective services and the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.
