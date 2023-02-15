A wide range of issues was considered by the Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen in the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 6th at city hall.
The first order of business was a presentation brought by city historian Dr. Nathan Shadowens. Using a locally famous Ronnie McDowell painting, “School Days,” as a visual aid, Shadowens gave a brief history of the building that now houses the Robert Coleman Community Center.
Per Shadowens, in 1915 the Sumner County High School was built — the first four-year high school in the county. It included parts of the current Robert Coleman building. Various new sections were subsequently added, with Richland Gymnasium being added in 1932. The last students to attend that school graduated in 1961, and the section of the school that contained Richland Gym caught fire in 1967.
Shadowens gave the presentation to shed light on the historical importance of the Robert Coleman Community Center.
American Legion Flag Retirement
Jim Irvine, president of Portland’s American Legion, provided information to the council about an annual ceremony planned for June 14th. “It’s an occasion in which we retire flags at the request of residents,” said Irvine. “We have a lot of folks who treasure their flags and want them to be retired appropriately. This will be our fourth year to hold it, and we want the community to know about it.”
Mayor Mike Callis thanked Irvine and said the council would work to bring more focus to the American Legion’s ceremony, possibly moving it to a more prominent location in the city.
During the Public Recognition segment, Portland resident James Cheney, who lives on Airport Road, availed himself of the allotted five minutes, addressing traffic problems he has witnessed on Airport Road. “The traffic is much too fast during the times when school buses are boarding and letting off the children,” he said.
The Alcohol Beverage Board approved an application from Rajesh Soni, the new owner of the KB Mart located on Highway 31 W, for a license to sell alcohol at that establishment.
Callis gave the mayor’s report, stating that he had confirmed with the Army Corps of Engineers that Portland was included among cities seeking congressional approval to receive funds and will be meeting with area partners Macon, Trousdale, and Sumner Counties. “It will be a lengthy process,” said Callis, “but we’ve accomplished step one, getting on the list.”
Carlton Cobb was congratulated by the mayor for graduating as a certified public manager. Cobb’s concentration was on the convenience center, colloquially known as the “city dump,” and is working to make the department more efficient.
Callis also announced that budget work studies would be held on March 20th and April 17th.
A resolution was unanimously approved to authorize submitting a loan application to the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund for potential upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant and Raw Water Intake System.
Safe Haven Baby Box Program to be Studied
Vice Mayor Jody Powell read a resolution to pursue a Safe Haven Baby Box inside the city’s fire hall and asked Fire Chief Sam Thornton to elaborate on the program. Thornton explained that Tennessee state law allows citizens to bring unharmed infants to fire departments if they are unable to care for them, but the Safe Haven Baby Box program goes one step further. “The mayor asked me if our department would consider becoming a designated Safe Haven Baby location, with a Safe Haven Baby Box. In this program, a fire department provides a completely secured area with an alarm system, where a parent can surrender a baby in complete privacy.”
Callis stated that over 100 babies have been safely surrendered in Tennessee due to this law, which gives a parent up to fourteen days to surrender the infant. The baby must be unharmed.
Callis said the program provides protections to the birth parents as well as potential adoptive parents. “If the council approves the resolution, we’ll put some legwork into finding out what’s involved and checking out some funding sources.” He added, “Like all fire equipment, it’s something we hope is never used.”
Thornton said he anticipated the cost would be at least $10 thousand, but added, “If you’ve ever seen a baby abandoned, you will probably agree that $10 thousand is not too much to spend if you can prevent such a terrible thing from happening again.” The council unanimously approved the resolution to investigate acquiring the program.
Congratulations were offered by the council and mayor for City Recorder Patricia Keen on her pending retirement. Monday’s meeting was her last council meeting to serve as city recorder, and the attendees gave a round of applause for her forty years of service.
Callis introduced several legislative grants, which were all approved unanimously: a resolution to accept a 50% match Tourism Grant for Wayfinding Signs; a resolution to approve guidelines for records retention; a resolution to re-appoint Elizabeth Villalobos to the Portland Historic Preservation Commission; a resolution to appoint Alderwoman LaToya Holcomb to the Ad Hoc committee, and a resolution requesting the General Assembly to amend the Private Act Charter of the City of Portland (an updating of the charter which must be submitted to the State of Tennessee).
Based on questions from Barnes, the council agreed to defer a decision on changing the City Recorder position in the City Charter, which City Attorney John Bradley described as, “a decision to have the council appoint the city recorder or to have the mayor appoint the city recorder.”
Alderman Mike Hall presented the first reading of an ordinance approving a contract between the Portland Airport Authority and the state of Tennessee Department of Transportation and Aeronautics Division for participation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Grant Program. Airport Director Doug Hunt explained that he would be “spending that money” as soon as the council approved the ordinance. It was unanimously approved.
Speed Limit Changes Approved
The council took up a resolution authorizing changing speed limits on various roads throughout the city of Portland based on a list submitted by the police department. Police Chief Jason Williams explained that the speed limit changes were being proposed to bring about consistency with surrounding streets, adjust to foot traffic, or have a speed more in line with the purpose of the street (whether residential or thoroughfare). He stated that the police department would embark on a community education effort before beginning to issue tickets.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson asked James Cheney if he would like to address the council further about his issues on Airport Road. In the ensuing discussion, Cheney elaborated that the speed limit was low enough but didn’t prevent speeders from endangering children getting on and off school buses. He concluded that enforcement was what he wanted. The council unanimously approved the speed limit changes as submitted.
A first reading of an ordinance to repeal and replace the original developer’s agreement and authorize the mayor to enter into a new developer’s agreement with Steve Somerville for the Orchard Place Subdivision development prompted a discussion of placing time limits on such agreements in the future, but the council unanimously approved the first reading.
Water Issues Discussed Before the Council
Bryan Price, Utilities Department Director, led the council through a map to show water moratorium areas, a status in which no new taps are issued. According to Price, a moratorium status is generally the result of little water, low water pressure, or old pipe that breaks a lot. Since 2015, no new taps have been issued along North Pinson Road as well as the Oak Grove area.
“We pump around 300 thousand gallons a day,” said Price, “and they use about 300 thousand gallons a day. There just isn’t any water to spare, and without water, you can’t create water pressure.”
Price explained that Covid funding led to an improvement that “got the city through the leak that happened during the freeze over Christmas. We used $40 thousand to place a master meter at Dutch Creek Road and Fairfield, allowing us to link up with Westmoreland, who provided us with several thousand gallons during that emergency. Some folks may have had lower pressures, but they did have water.”
The mayor stated that water was the most troubling issue facing Portland, which is why such emphasis is being placed on the expansion of the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Callis led the council through a list of water usage statistics, largely showing that the treatment plant has the capacity for 3 million gallons, and in a dry season, Portland is using as much as 2.8 million gallons.
“On the other hand,” he said, “when it rains, our high days are 2.4 million gallons, and our average days can be around 1.8 million. Our city needs to find ways to collect stormwater but the State of Tennessee denied our permit for a reservoir in 2005. We have had a lot of expansion since then, and we provide water outside our city limits. We’re not ready to stop doing that, not by any means. But when you think about these new developments, remember, they eat up capacity at a faster rate than we’ve been able to find a solution to provide water for them. We may not see another drought for ten years. But we could have one this year.”
The mayor concluded, “And that is why I pray for rain every single day.”
