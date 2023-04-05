We have had a very eventful last two weeks. We welcomed our 4th grandchild Rayford Wayne Allen, named after his maternal great-grandfather Rayford Scales. His middle name Wayne after both his dad Stephen Wayne Allen, and his paternal grandfather Keith Wayne Allen.
Rayford Wayne Allen arrived about six weeks early. Our daughter Katelyn had some severe complications but both are now home from the hospital and doing well.
As I was mowing today at Flint Ridge, I was thinking how scary things became for Katelyn after her delivery, and how we could have lost her. Modern medicine has come a long way with pregnancy, and for the most part, is so routine. But, in an instant, things can change. We were so grateful for the fast actions of the doctors and nurses who were taking care of her.
I thought about Adam’s grandmother, Floraine Scales, and her childbirth experience with her first child. She told how she delivered her 1st baby, Rayford, at home with grandaddy delivering him. He was just over 10 lbs. Grandmother was a very small petite woman. She was not in the hospital and the doctor did not even arrive at the house until after Rayford was born. As I was riding the mower, my mind drifted back to what childbirth was like over the last 200 years. With women delivering babies at home with no doctors, or nurses present, many mothers and babies were lost to serious complications that came up during or after delivery, as there were no hospitals close enough to take them for surgeries or remedies. One can visit cemeteries today and see the many tombstones of the infants and mothers lost in childbirth.
Grandmother not only had a big baby at home, but then, like most all mothers of the day, was up and about within a day or so, and in many cases, up and taking care of the house, farm animals, and husbands within hours after delivery.
I have a friend I worked with several years ago, and she told the story of losing her mother when she was about 10 years old. She lived in Eastern Kentucky at the time, and her mother gave birth at home. It had been raining for several days and the roads were flooded. She developed complications and her father left on foot to get help. However, before he could get back, her mother passed.
We all need to realize how women are superstars for what they endure and all they go through during pregnancy and childbirth. Have a great week and hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
Hot Chicken Salad
This recipe is from a cookbook grandmother gave me right after Adam and I married.
4 cups cooked chopped chicken
1 cup celery
½ tsp. salt
1 cup mayo
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 T. lemon juice
2 tsp. finely chopped onion
2 cups crushed potato chips
½ cup silvered almonds
1 to 2 cups of shredded cheese
Mix all together all ingredients except the potato chips and cheese. Pour into 9x13 baking dish saving the chips and cheese. Sprinkle the cheese on top, followed by the chips. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 mins until hot and bubbly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.